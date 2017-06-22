Hood River Bridge closed Friday

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Full bridge closure 3:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 23

There will be a one-hour, full closure of the Hood River/White Salmon Interstate Bridge on Friday, June 23 beginning at 3:30 a.m. as Port crews perform repair and inspection work on the lift span and navigation lights.

Bridge users should expect significant delays during this early morning closure from 3:30 a.m. through 4:30 a.m..

For more information, call (541) 386-1645 or email porthr@gorge.net.