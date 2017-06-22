Letter to the Editor: Act today

To the editor:

In 2010, my husband, Mark Nelson, was diagnosed with aggressive leukemia; after 13 months of extremely costly treatment (hundreds of thousands of dollars), he died.

Thankfully, we had health insurance. Countless times during this painful ordeal, which could strike anyone, I thought about people who do not have insurance and how it must feel to bear this additional, immense burden.

Now, 23 million people could be on the verge of losing health insurance. Coverage for pre-existing conditions, assured through the Affordable Care Act, is threatened.

We must act today to influence at least three Republican senators to vote with compassion. Contact senators Susan Collins, Marco Rubio and Lisa Murkowski and implore them to help protect health care. What is more vital?

Connie Krummrich

The Dalles