Letter to the Editor: Compromise

To the editor:

In respect to the editorial position of The Dalles Chronicle in regards to the Gorge Commission’s ruling to prohibit Union Pacific additional track in the Mosier area I suggest a compromise.

The Gorge Commission should allow additional tracks for both BNSF and UP with the following caveat: That the speed limit for trains be reduced to 25 MPH in the NSA Gorge area and that the railroads increase river access for the public across the tracks to the river.

For instance, in Wishram there is no allowance for track crossing to the river in any location. One must leave town and travel on Hwy 14 either east or west to gain access to the river. Essentially Wishram is denied the most basic need to access the Columbia River. This particularly hurts in a desert climate to be cut off from the water. It is almost criminal that BNSF is so thoughtless of the Wishram community which ironically was created as a railroad town and served the railroad for over 100 years.

Also, I notice deer and other wildlife having to cross the tracks to reach water at the river. When a train is moving at 50 MPH wildlife is killed. Three deer or more were killed by trains adjacent to my property in just in one summer.

With reduced speeds but with extra sidings or mainline tracks, UP or BNSF would not suffer any significant loss in efficiency. Also track crossings would be much safer and more accommodating. And lastly, slower trains mean less thundering track noise and less need for engineers to lean on their irritating horns.

Robert Zornes

Wishram