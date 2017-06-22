Letter to the Editor: Don’t bash

To the editor:
Must you continually bash President Trump in your caricatures? I do not recall you doing it when Obama was elected. After all, Donald Trump IS our president and deserves our respect.
Marilyn Barney
The Dalles
Comments
