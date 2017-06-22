Breaking News

Letter to the Editor: Don’t bash

As of Thursday, June 22, 2017

To the editor:

Must you continually bash President Trump in your caricatures? I do not recall you doing it when Obama was elected. After all, Donald Trump IS our president and deserves our respect.

Marilyn Barney

The Dalles

