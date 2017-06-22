Letter to the Editor: GOP wrong

To the editor:

What has gone wrong in the hearts of so many Republicans in Congress? Leadership in both the House and Senate have made every effort to ram through a health care bill that is cruel, extremely unpopular with the American people, and guaranteed to pad the pockets of the rich. What can motivate human beings to rip away affordable health care from 23 million people? How can these leaders venture so far from their hearts that they can sacrifice our elders, our children, our people with disabilities, and so many others? Even President Trump calls the bill “mean.”



The meanness of spirit that propels a small number of Senators to keep the bill a secret, hold no hearings, get no input, and attempt to push the bill through before their July recess undermines our democracy. This is not how we make decisions that affect our citizens. A healthy democracy must have an open process, one that welcomes a wide array of ideas, then finds the solution that best represents the will of the people.



If we return to our hearts, we understand how disgraceful it is for the United States, one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, to be the only major country in the industrialized world that does not guarantee health care to all its citizens as a right. Let us restore the great heart of our nation by caring for our people, all of our people. And in so doing, we strengthen and affirm our beloved democracy.

Carole Anderson

The Dalles