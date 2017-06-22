Local talent showcased Saturday

Two outstanding local musicians will perform this Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m. on the Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music in The Dalles.

Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Ben Blakely and James Andrews are both from The Dalles.

James Andrews is new to the Columbia River Gorge, arriving last summer to take a job teaching music at Dufur School.

In addition to his teaching duties, he taught voice lessons at Gorge Community Music this year, and was featured as “the voice of The Dalles” in the Cherry Festival video produced by Immense Imagery.



He’s a soulful songwriter whose compositions reveal an eclectic range of influences like George Jones, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, and Prince, all anchored by his nimble baritone.

He also plays guitar and saxophone.

He will return to Dufur School in the fall.

Ben Blakely is a home-grown resident of The Dalles, and is well known to the members of Calvary Baptist Church where he serves on Bobby Mason’s worship team.

He is the worship leader at One Life Church in The Dalles as well.

In addition, he performs around the area with Zach Beckman’s band, “Beckman Live,” and has been a part of the monthly guitar jam at Gorge Community Music.

He said his music has been influenced by "Bobbys," including Bob Marley, Bobby Mason, and Bobby McFarren. Other influences include Jack Johnson, Jason Mraz, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Alan Stone, Moses Sumney, Lianne LaHavas and more.

At age 26 Blakely said he “wants to be a musician when he grows up.”

Tickets are available at Gorge Community Music, 410 East Second Street in The Dalles, and also online at gorgecommunitymusic.com. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is limited to 40 people, so get your tickets ahead of time for guaranteed admission.

A teaser video is available on GCM's Youtube channel and Facebook page.