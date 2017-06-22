For the Record for June 22, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday June 22, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 21, 8:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a natural gas odor. The area was checked and no sign of gas was located. It was determined the smell was coming from the sewer and there was no hazard.

June 21, 4:36 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, near exit 84 on a report of a piece of metal with smoldering grass. The area was checked, but nothing fitting the description was found.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the hospital Wednesday morning after staff reported two dogs were found. The dogs were picked up and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Dry Hollow Road Wednesday morning after a caller reported his alpaca was attacked by two dogs earlier in the morning. It was determined it was the two dogs found at the hospital and an informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. No further information was made available.

Police made contact with a juvenile subject Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of East 12th Street. The juvenile was cited for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. A report was taken.

Ryan Ortiz, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Clark Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of West 3rd Place.

Trisha Leigh Nelson, 25, Dallesport, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A runaway report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.

Tony Piza, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of East 15th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A death report was taken early Thursday morning from the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive after staff reported a resident had passed away unexpectedly.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Wednesday evening from Dufur after a caller reported a male suspect was violating a no contact order. The incident is under investigation.

Rex Owen Wickersham, 65, Walla Walla, Wash., was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near the Rowena crest viewpoint and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.

Victor William Smith, 44, no listed address, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrants for two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a weapon, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of first-degree theft.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, June 21

Powerball – 14-46-61-65-68; Powerball: 13; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 7-8-41-42-44-45

Win for Life – 2-5-12-68

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-9-8-3; 4 p.m. 4-2-2-2; 7 p.m. 7-5-7-0; 10 p.m. 6-0-9-4

Lucky Lines – 4-5-11-15-19-21-25-32

Washington

Wednesday, June 21

Lotto – 14-31-32-37-42-43

Hit 5 – 15-16-19-22-30

Match 4 – 5-8-11-17

Daily Game – 2-2-4