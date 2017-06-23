Home at Last launches kennel project

Home at Last Humane Society of The Dalles is embarking on a major renovation project that the shelter’s dogs are likely to love.

“We’re launching a capital campaign to have the main kennel area completely redone,” explained Anita Clason, shelter manager.

Home at Last is a private, non-profit humane society that started in The Dalles in 2000. The shelter’s founders were concerned about the number of dogs and cats that were being euthanized, essentially because they were homeless. Home at Last houses hundreds of animals every year, and does not euthanize animals.

Currently, Home at Last uses aging kennels that have been there from the time the building was the old Wasco County Animal Shelter.

“The kennels are probably 40 years old, maybe older,” Clason said.



The old kennels have concrete floors, and the enclosure itself is a chain link fencing material.

Clason said the kennels are not satisfactory.

“They are not conducive to keeping dogs mentally and physical healthy,” Clason explained. “Once people see how we’re having to house our dogs, they will understand the large need for this. The new ones will be much more livable for the animals, and for people to visit the dogs.”

To raise the funds needed to execute the project, Home at Last will host an open house at the shelter, which is located at 5655 River Road, on Thursday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The open house will be to thank supporters and to show our vision for the future,” Clason said.

Just before the open house kicks off that evening, Home at Last is also sponsoring an “invitation-only” event to honor benefactors and to try to raise additional funds by asking for support of the kennel upgrading. The invitation-only portion of the evening will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The shelter is also working to secure a grant from the Mason Company, a business in Ohio that builds the type of progressive, animal-friendly kennels Home at Last wants to bring in.

The Mason Foundation for Animal Shelter Design provides grants to fund needs assessments and schematic architectural drawings for animal shelters throughout the United States. The grants are geared to enable animal shelters to plan an efficient facility “that is optimal for layout, flow and efficiency before the building is constructed.”

“Our animal housing systems are designed to keep the comfort, safety and health of the dogs a top priority while looking great and also being easy for staff to clean,” read a statement from the Mason Company’s website.

The grant would pay for planning and design of the kennels for the Home at Last facility, which is expected to cost $8,000.

“We need to raise $4,000, and they will match that (with another $4,000),” Clason said. “We have $2,000 right now. We’re hoping to raise the other $2,000 that night.”

The design phase is just the first step. According to Clason, the overall project will cost between $135,000 and $150,000, “depending on whether the roof needs to be replaced.”

Clason said there are currently 22 kennels at The Dalles shelter, and the renovation plans will result in there being a few kennels less – there would be 18 of the new ones – but the conditions will be vastly improved.

“It’s just going for the good of the dogs,” Clason said. “The longer they are in those conditions, the more their personalities break down and their health breaks down. Once we get through this, the dogs will be so much more adoptable. The new kennels will also be easier to clean and healthier for the dogs.”

Staffers at Home at Last said new kennels would represent a major step forward for the shelter, and are hopeful the project moves forward soon.

“We just took a tour to Cascade Pet Camp in Odell, and their kennels open at the back and front, and the dogs don’t look at each other so they don’t bark at each other,” said Dannie Hollamon, a Home at Last kennel technician. “I’d like to say this time next year, we’ll have it done.”

“When people go back there now, the dogs are barking for attention,” added Kelsie Olson, lead kennel technician. “If they had full dividers, it would be much quieter, and the dogs would be more relaxed and friendlier. Right now, it’s really not set up for us to care for animals properly.”

Clason said the shelter hopes to have the money to assess the building and complete the design process by the end of the summer, and begin construction as soon as possible after that.

She added that the entire staff is looking forward to having the new kennels.“The dogs will be healthier and happier,” she said.



Hollamon said improving the way the dogs are housed would make the Home at Last operations smoother all the way around.

“Once the renovations happen, it will be a lot easier to adopt the animals out, because it will be easier for people to interact with them,” she explained. “The new kennels will be amazing, and easier to work with and clean. It’s much needed.”