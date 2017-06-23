For the Record for June 23, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 23, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles city

June 22, 1:49 p.m. – Two-vehicle, blocking injury crash at East Second Street near Big Jim’s. A vehicle was stopped in the road and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Both vehicles were towed and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller reported Thursday morning she was being harassed via Facebook. Report taken.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third reported Thursday morning a man came and sat down next to her and began calling her names and told her to shut up and pointed his finger at her and her friend. They said it was an ongoing issue. No crime articulated.

A caller in the 1800 block of East 14th Street reported shots fired or an explosion Thursday morning. An officer drove through the area and could not locate anything.

A caller in the 1500 block of East Ninth Street reported a gold 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with a blue driver’s door and gray primer on left front fender was stolen overnight. A suspect was the previous owner, who still had a key to the vehicle.

A caller in the 600 block of Pentland reported Thursday morning a man slept on his deck next to his hot tub the previous night, and he had video of it. The caller was concerned about the access that transients have to his property due to high traffic coming from nearby apartments and the Community Meals site. He said it was an ongoing problem. The transient was found and told he was trespassed from the Pentland address.

A caller reported Thursday morning a man in a truck nearly hit an older man pushing a bicycle across the crosswalk at 10th and Webber. He wanted the driver counseled if located.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street reported the theft of a laptop Thursday morning.

A caller reported a woman previously arrested for trespass at the city dock was there again. The woman was found nearby and was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass.

A caller in the 3900 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday morning a drunk man was outside yelling at people. He was trespassed from the property.

A caller on Lone Pine Boulevard reported Thursday morning a transient was sleeping with an unleashed pitbull and she was concerned it could become aggressive. They are also in a no-trespassing area. Officers asked the man to move along, which he did reluctantly. The man was told he was on private property.

A woman traveling through town reported Thursday afternoon her cash and credit card were stolen in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street. Her wallet had been stolen, then found, and was missing a credit card and $100 bill.

Wasco County

Melissa Ann Kirchhofer, 35, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday morning on a Wasco County charge of driving while intoxicated.

A ranger reported people camping illegally on Deschutes River and were shooting semi-automatic rifles up a canyon Thursday morning in violation of shooting restriction. Deputy later found suspects and counseled them on shooting rules.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon that cash and goods were stolen from him during What the Festival event last weekend.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon a jeep was sitting at a 45-degree angle at Taylor Lake. The vehicle was towed.

A deputy removed a sleeping bag from Interstate 84 eastbound, at milepost 80.5 Thursday evening.

Oregon State Police

A vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84 eastbound at milepost 96 for speeding Thursday evening and the driver had no driver’s license and the insurance was expired. The vehicle was towed and the occupants given a ride to Biggs Junction.

Parole & Probation

Tiffany Maria Barajas, 23, The Dalles, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

Jennifer Michelle Gladish, 30, The Dalles, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

