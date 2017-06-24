Letter to the Editor: Irony of ‘terror’ alert

To the editor:

Fear is often associated with some perceived threat and often fuels racism and irrational thought. In “Filled by Terror” by Mr. John Taylor, he considers undocumented CGCC students who are pursuing a professional career a terror to “this land we inhabit.” Often some people justify their judgement with “what I believe is justified through what I see.” Instead judgement should reflect “what I believe can be evaluated by data and evidence.”

It’s false to presume that rule of law is the major economic force for United States high capita income. One major economic force for the Columbia Gorge is agriculture. Many undocumented CGCC students come from a background of migrant farm working. It’s always been the hardworking people of America who have made this economy strong. For example, in U.S. history, the British rule enforced tax “laws” to unfairly tax the colonists which lead to the American Revolution. Imagine if these colonists would have crossed their arms and obeyed those unjust laws.

The American spirit is founded on “resisting” unjust laws, specifically unjust laws that affect college kids who just want to feel safe at school.



Mr. Taylor writes that the reason “they”came here in the first place is for higher incomes and less violence. I would like Mr. Taylor to clarify — who’s “they?” Because undocumented people in the U.S. consists of people from all over the world.

Mr. Taylor assumes that countries where undocumented people come from are violent; if so then why do thousands of Americans vacation and retire in so called “violent” countries? Also, Mr. John Taylor assumes that all undocumented people are “Hispanic” and that sanctuary ctatus is specific to “Hispanics.” That’s completely offensive because not every undocumented student at CGCC has Spanish decent or identifies as “Hispanic.” Sanctuary Status isn’t specific to race or ethnicity but is designed to support CGCC students. Therefore nothing racist is occurring with voting “yes” for CGCC Sanctuary Status.



Healthy people are driven by moral action to help other people and my community in The Dalles exemplifies that. So, It surprises me to hear Mr. Taylor feels that undocumented kids who just want to go to school could condemn a nation and are a threat to our existence. The irony here is that, in my hometown of The Dalles, I have never experienced the “terror” that Mr. Taylor describes.

Instead I have witnessed, during the Cherry Festival for example, people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate. And personally have beheld undocumented students placing their hand over their heart and pledging allegiance to this great United States.

Andrew Perez

The Dalles