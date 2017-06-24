Letter to the Editor: Origin of weeds

To the editor:

What, according to Scripture, did the Creator create? He created Heaven and Earth and the laws therein. Everything producing according to its kind.

“The sea creatures in the waters brought forth abundantly after their kind.”

“Every winged fowl after its kind.”

“The beast of the earth after its kind.”

“Everything that creeps upon the earth after its kind.”

"And God created man, male and female, in the image of God.”“And God saw that everything He made was very good.”

So why the weeds, and where do they come from?

“And the Lord God commanded man, saying ‘From every tree in the garden you may freely eat, but from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil you shall not eat of it.’”

Here are the weeds, resulting from Man’s single-minded determination to disobey the laws of the Creator and go where he does not belong according to his freedom to do as he wills.

The laws of “everything after its kind” is our protection from weeds that don’t know their proper place, like morning glory growing in a wheat field, or wheat growing wild in a fruit orchard, or man doing as he pleases despite the restriction of the laws.

Weeds are generated as a result of violating Divine commands including the laws that govern all wordily affairs of states.

The laws, the U.S. Constitution for our nation, are the prevention for the spread of weeds. Free will to do as we please in spite of these laws to the contrary is what produces the curse of the thorns and thistles that plague our world and our nation.

The party politics that consumes the public imagination and grabs our attention is not part of those laws, as the laws are neutral.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson