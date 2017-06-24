What's Happening from June 25, 2017

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle .com.

JUNE

FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, nuts, jams, jellies and crafts. Music and fun. Questions: 541-965-3658.

Sunday, June 25

COWBOY BREAKFAST: Skamania County Saddle Club 67th Annual Cowboy Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ham, eggs, pancakes (all you want pancakes and coffee). Milk and fruit juice available. Camp Howe Saddle Club 14 miles North of Carson just off the Wind River Hwy. More information, call 509-427-5991.

Wednesday, June 28

CHILDREN’S SUMMER READING: Build a Putt-putt Golf Course, elementary age, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

JULY

Saturday, July 1

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Sweet Cherry tasting with Pamela Manning.

AMERICAN ECLIPSE: Bob Yoesle from Friends of the Goldendale Observatory will present “The Great American Eclipse,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Included with museum admission. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Saturday, July 8

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on herbs by Tami Berthold.

Monday, July 10-July 14

KIDS CAMP: Kids entering grades 1-6 will explore “A Timeless Summer” through hands-on activities that weave science, history, art, music and play during Discovery Kids Summer Camp #1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Saturday, July 15

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on garden flowers for special events with Jane Moynahan.

Saturday, July 22

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on composting by Kathy O’Hern.

Sunday, July 23

CLASS REUNION: Maupin’s All-Class Reunion at the Tygh Valley Fairgrounds, potluck 1 p.m. Includes 50th Reunion, Class of 1967.

Wednesday, July 26

ANNUAL CELEBRATION: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will be celebrated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles.