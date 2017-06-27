For the Record for June 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 23, 11:25 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 2400 block of East 2nd Street. One driver sustained a head injury during the incident. One drier was cited for following too close. A report was taken.

June 23, 2:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 24, 6:40 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 300 block of Lone Pine Drive. One driver was cited and the other refused medical attention for minor injuries sustained. A report was taken.

Wasco County

June 23, 6:17 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Taylor Lake. Driver was cited for no driver’s license and careless driving. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

June 23, 1:14 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78. Motorcyclist crashed after some loose clothing got stuck in the rear wheel of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and cited for careless driving. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 24, 8:52 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 14th Street on a report of an elevator door that will not open. Two subjects were still in the elevator. Crew assisted in fixing the elevator and removing the trapped people inside.

June 24, 9:04 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of Sandlin Road on a burn complaint. Upon arrival, a residence was found to be burning yard debris. She was counseled on the current burning regulations and was advised to extinguish the fire.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, nine on Saturday, and 15 on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A male subject was cited and released Friday morning under the West 6th Street bridge for offensive littering and second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.

Krystal Ann Perez, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning near West 2nd and Lincoln streets and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Daniel Edward Flock, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West 12th Street and is accused of parole violation.

A hit and run report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1700 block of East 10th Street.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday afternoon from the 600 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported someone damaged some yard equipment.

Police responded to the 1700 block of West 6th Street Friday evening after a caller reported finding what appeared to be stolen identification papers. The property was picked up for safe keeping and a report was taken.

An assault report was taken Friday evening from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported his wife was assaulted by another coworker. The incident is under investigation.

Randy Anderson Piper, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 800 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

Tricia Sue Dillon, 21, Wishram was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Saturday afternoon after state police advised that a customer was denied the purchase of a firearm. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A runaway report was taken Saturday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. The mother called back later in the evening to report the juvenile had returned home.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1300 block of Oak Hill Drive after a victim reported her credit card was stolen.

Byron Jon Slaughter, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 4500 block of Browns Creek Road and is accused of harassment.

A motorist assist report was taken Saturday afternoon from Highway 197 near milepost 63 after deputy assisted with a motorist whose vehicle was broken down.



Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Rufus Friday morning after an investigation revealed that a male suspect was out of compliance with his sex offender registration. The subject was located and cited for failure to register as a sex offender. A report was taken.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 134 Friday afternoon on a report of a vehicle fire. Traffic was shut down while the scene was dealt with. A report was taken.

Henri Lee Taylor, 31, Portland, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Trooper responded to Wasco Saturday afternoon after an investigation revealed a male subject was out of compliance with his sex offender registration. The suspect was not located but a report was taken.

A male driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Kenneth Manuel Barajas, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1100 block of Murray Drive and is accused of probation violation.

Ignacio Ontiveros, 28, Parkdale, was arrested Sunday on highway 197 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Michael Anthony Mullikin, 33, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.



Regional Jail

Trenton Joseph Turner, 23, Carson, Wash., was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, June 23

Mega Millions – 12-20-53-66-74; Mega: 11; Multiplier: 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-0-7-2; 4 p.m. 8-6-4-2; 7 p.m. 3-6-6-8; 10 p.m. 1-0-4-3

Lucky Lines – 2-6-10-15-18-22-25-32

Saturday, June 24

Powerball – 10-22-32-36-58; Powerball: 10; Multiplier: 4

Megabucks – 8-10-11-26-36-46

Win for Life – 16-23-28-57

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-6-0-5; 4 p.m. 4-1-8-5; 7 p.m. 4-8-5-4; 10 p.m. 3-4-4-2

Lucky Lines – 2-7-10-13-19-21-27-31

Sunday, June 25

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-3-3-0; 4 p.m. 5-5-9-8; 7 p.m. 4-9-0-0; 10 p.m. 7-9-6-6

Lucky Lines – 2-5-11-14-18-23-25-30