For the Record for June 28, 2017

Wednesday June 28, 2017

Accidents

Oregon State Police

June 27, 3:01 p.m. – A driver was in the fast lane passing a car in the slow lane on Interstate 84, milepost 88 eastbound, when he saw a trooper behind him with his lights on. The driver thought he had enough room to move back into the slow lane but sideswiped the other vehicle. No one was injured and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 9 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Monday being harassed via Facebook by a man who made a death threat. Police contacted the man Tuesday, who said he was coming off drugs. He was trespassed from the victim’s workplace and told not to contact her via Facebook or he would face harassment charges.

A caller in the 1400 block of East 14th Street came to the police station Tuesday morning to report identity theft. Report taken.

Michael Emerson Mayfield, 26, the Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Waterfront Park and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

A caller in the 300 block of West Sixth reported a cart full of personal items was next to a vacant house and she feared someone was staying in the house. Police searched interior of home and no sign of entry was found.

A report was taken for a cat bite in the 1300 block of Lewis Tuesday afternoon.

A report was taken in the 400 block of Mt. Hood street for a dog bite Tuesday afternoon.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday afternoon she was backing out of a parking spot and another person was backing too and they hit each other. One driver had no insurance.

A caller at East Third and Federal reported a vehicle was blocking the bank drive-through Tuesday afternoon. It was not in a parking spot, had been there awhile, and was causing other drivers to make unsafe turns. Police contacted the driver of the vehicle, who agreed to move it.

A caller reported a man and woman were rolling around on the ground fighting in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Tuesday afternoon. They were gone when police arrived.

A caller in the 400 block of Washington said their ATM captured a card and the man it belongs to was refusing to show ID. Police arrived and learned the man didn’t have his photo ID with him. Officer was able to verify his identity after pulling up his driver’s license photo, so the card was released to the man.

A caller in the 100 block of East Second reported Tuesday afternoon two vehicles that regularly violate the downtown parking ordinance.

A caller at 10th and Pentland reported breaking his vehicle mirror Tuesday afternoon when he passed a trailer that was partially blocking the road. The caller wanted to know if the parked vehicle was at fault, since it was a large delivery truck. He was told that he was responsible.

A caller by the library reported a man and woman fighting on the sidewalk Tuesday afternoon. Police found it was verbal, not physical.

A caller at the outdoor pool reported two $200 scooters were stolen Tuesday afternoon. A man helped the kids lock the scooters up, but they went missing.

Wasco County

A minor was cited for being in possession of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 197 and Juniper Flat Road Tuesday morning.

Deputies asked to provide traffic control on Highway 97 at milepost 68.7 Tuesday morning for a semi-trailer that was broken down near the entrance to the Cow Canyon rest area; cars cannot get around truck.

On I-84 eastbound on Tuesday morning, an OSP Trooper clocked a maroon 4-door passenger car going 100 mph from milepost 71.

In the 4200 block of Skyline Road, there was a report of a BB gun being fired in an orchard Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 197 and Boyd Loop Road, a green Saturn was reportedly speeding and almost ran caller off the road.

In the 3800 block of West 10th Street, a caller reported someone playing loud music Tuesday evening with the bass shaking the caller’s trailer.

Oregon State Police

A trooper stopped Tuesday evening to check on a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84, milepost 69 westbound and was told the passenger was having sharp chest pains. The trooper administered chewable aspirin and monitored her vital signs until an ambulance arrived.

Parole & Probation

Mayleen Adilene Ortez Campos, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Correction

In our June 23 article on the Home at Last Humane Society shelter, we stated that the shelter does not euthanize animals. This is not completely accurate. Home at Last representatives pointed out that while it is their mission to place every adoptable animal, some animals are not suitable for adoption.

The only reasons an animal will be euthanized at Home at Last are: Severe aggression towards people or other animals; severe behavior problems they do not have the resources to correct; or an injury or illness that is deemed by a veterinarian to be not treatable or where the animal would not have a normal life free of pain.

The decision to euthanize an animal is made by the Home at Last president, a veterinarian and the shelter manager.