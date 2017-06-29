Letter to the Editor: Wonderful gift

To the editor:

I was so pleased to see over 60 students from The Dalles area trying out for the Missoula Children's Theatre. Cassandra and Devon we're incredibly organized and encouraging. They created an atmosphere of excellence and creativity. I was amazed in the transformation of the students from Monday to Saturday. This longstanding opportunity for our students is a vital piece in the development of our youth, building new audiences, and creating an arts culture! Bravo The Dalles Theatre Co. and the Wasco County Cultural Trust! Please continue this wonderful gift to our community and youth!

Rebecca Gooch

The Dalles