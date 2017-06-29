For the Record for June 29, 2017

Thursday June 29, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 28, 3:39 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East 3rd Street on a report of smoke coming from the sidewalk. A small triangular section of the sidewalk was smoking due to smoldering bark dust. The area was mopped up.

June 29, 8:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival a slow moving brush fire was located and knocked down.

The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1100 block of Wright Street reported a wallet missing with EBT card and ID in it.

A caller in the 600 block of East 13th Street reported she lost her black leather purse, her EBT card and two flashlights Tuesday afternoon.

A person came to the police department to report his motorcycle was knocked over Monday in a parking lot.

A person in the 400 block of East Eighth Street reported Tuesday afternoon someone entered her yard and stole a red wagon.

A caller in the 1300 block of Walnut reported the girlfriend of a man who had been making death threats against her and her mother came to her house and asked her questions. She was worried for her welfare. An officer discussed options with the caller.

A caller said she loaned a car to someone on Sunday and she checked the regional jail website and saw the person she loaned it to was in jail. She was told that if she could show proof of title she could come get the car.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh reported Tuesday evening her son became violent and went to hit her and she kicked his leg in defense. He has left now, but the mother will call if he returns so he can be issued a citation. If he doesn’t return, he will be reported as a runaway.

A caller reported Tuesday evening someone posted a photo of her son on a community Facebook page, and her son is a minor and she’s uncomfortable with this. She wanted the post taken down because it was posted without permission. The aunt of another child photographed also had concerns. An officer told the caller it was not a crime, and she said she would message Facebook to see about having it taken off.

A caller in the 300 block of Court Street reported a drunk man got into a van. Police found the suspect, but the caller did not want to pursue charges. The suspect was later reported to be staggering in the roadway. He was recontacted by police, and said he was almost home. He was warned about disorderly conduct.

A caller at 10th and Dry Hollow reported Tuesday evening a woman wearing underwear and a torn shirt was dancing in the road and had a backpack on with baby dolls hanging from it. Police told the woman to stay on the sidewalk.

A caller in the 2200 block of West Eighth Street reported a drunk man was yelling and trespassing on his property. The drunk man apparently mistook the caller’s vehicle for a friend’s. He eventually left. Police were unable to locate the man.

A caller in the 1100 block of East 11th Street reported Tuesday evening that while she was out for dinner, someone threw a sprinkler through her basement window and turned on the garden hose, and also plugged the utility sink and ran water. She said she just moved in a month ago and has no suspects. Report taken.

A caller at East 10th and Old Dufur Road reported a vehicle alarm sounding and a possible domestic argument late Tuesday. Police found a woman who said her dog grabbed the car keys and she was screaming at the dog to let go.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning and is accused of probation violation.

Misty Dawn Poole, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 800 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree theft. She was also verbally trespassed from a store in the area.

An animal bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 300 block of East 5th Street.

An animal bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.

Jericho James Richter, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2700 block of West 6th Street.

A runaway report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street early Thursday morning after a caller reported observing a suspect on the roof possibly attempting to gain entry into a store. A burglary report was taken.

Wasco County

At the intersection of 10th and Chenowith, a yellow 4-wheeler vehicle was stopped and the driver fled on foot on Tuesday evening.

John Morgan Hardy, 52, of Ingleside, Texas, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of theft in the second degree.

Gregory Norman Jarl, 50, of Dallesport, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Erin Janelle Chambers, 35, Battle Ground, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Rowena and is accused of parole violation.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Wednesday evening after staff reported an inmate was being processed and was in possession of counterfeit currency. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to Maupin Wednesday evening after a caller reported his son assaulted him. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Gilliam County

Paul Edward Timblin Jr., 58, Condon, was arrested Wednesday evening in Condon and is accused of fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic assault, menacing, and first-degree criminal mistreatment.