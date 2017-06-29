Targets are squarely on TD’s 12U All Stars

Last year, The Dalles Little League All Stars entered District 5 Tournament play with a chip on their shoulders and won.

With Styles DeLeon, Braden Schwartz, Riley Brock and Nolan Donivan as the holdovers from the district-winning 10U group, that quartet, with head coach Ken Brock, know there will be a target on their backs at the start of 12U action this Saturday in Redmond.

“I think they are looking forward to being the hunted,” said coach Brock of his group. “We understand that people are going to come for us. They are going to be gunning for us. We are going to see No. 1s, we are going to see everyone’s best, so we have to go out every day ready to respond. If these boys go out there to compete, I really feel like we can hang with anybody’s top-nine. I believe that and the boys believe that.”

In those six games last season in Prineville, the Stars scored 105 runs for an average of 17.5 runs per game, with a team batting average of .510 and a slugging percentage of .779, as 26 of their 74 hits went for extra bases, including two home runs by Schwartz and one each by Brock and DeLeon.

Every player scored at least one run, received a walk and had at least one hit, as the team had an on-base percentage of .620 with 21 strikeouts in 188 plate appearances.

DeLeon, Schwartz, Donivan and Riley Brock will not have to shoulder the offensive and pitching load for this talented roster, however, as there is plenty of firepower to spare.

Leadoff hitter and ace pitcher Kade Wilson is a key piece to the puzzle, and he is joined by Nathan Hedges, Peyton Beeks, Andy Maney, Mason Caldwell, Cesar Sanchez, Diego Gonzalez and power-hitting first baseman, Manatu Crichton-Tunai.

When devising a plan for his lineup, coach Brock has Wilson and DeLeon at the top of the order ready to wreak havoc.

While The Dalles has speed, power and solid contact, Brock says the focus is not on hitting the home run, but manufacturing runs with bunts, stolen bases and situational offense.

“Offense is really important because it gets us going,” Caldwell said. “Everyone can smash the ball. We always hit the ball as hard as we can and never give up. I am confident we can keep it going. We just have to work hard and try our best.”

On the mound, Brock can send out Wilson, Schwartz, Brock, Maney, Beeks and his closers, DeLeon and Hedges.

The coach called Wilson a fierce competitor, said Schwartz has good command of his pitches and off-speed element to his repertoire, and any of the other arms can keep teams off-balanced.

But, if the opposition puts the ball in play, sound defense is critical, especially with momentum swinging either way over six innings.

“We want them to focus on the next play and want-ing to make that play,” coach Brock said. “We want them to expect the ball to be hit to them. More than expecting it, is wanting it.

“When the baseball is hit, we don’t them to be the timid guy that is looking over his shoulder, waiting on someone making the play. No. Anytime the baseball is hit, you make the play. It is your ball until you are called off it.”

With the field set, coach Brock sees Bend North, Bend South and Jefferson County as the main competition, but he hammers home the fact that his team will not overlook any opponent.

Beeks knows that many games are won or lost due to what happens between a player’s ears.

“We have to stay focused and not get our heads down if we let in a couple of runs, strike out or make an error,” Beeks said. “It is very important to stay focused. Things will happen, but we can’t get our heads down and we have to keep playing our game.”

Brock coached a state-bound team last season and that means the expectations are even greater for a deeper run in 2017.

One caveat to that anticipation is to not look to far ahead.

It is one pitch, one inning, one hit, one moment and one game at a time.

“We just have to keep our eye on the prize,” Donivan said. “It is really important to stay focused, motivated and hungry because there are a lot of good teams out there like Bend North, Bend South and all the other teams from Central Oregon. I think we will do pretty good. We have a pretty good setup in our bracket, so hopefully we can win it.”

The Dalles plays against John Day River at 11 a.m. Saturday for first round action.

If TD gets a win, they hit the field at 11 a.m. Sunday versus Jefferson County.

A loss to JDR, puts TD in the loser’s bracket for a contest at 5 p.m. on Monday.