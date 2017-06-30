CG ‘AAA’ Hustlers fall to 1-8 overall

The Columbia Gorge ‘AAA’ Hustlers moved their record to 1-8 on the year after a pair of losses to Showtime and the Champion Rhinos in American Legion games played on Wednesday and Thursday at Quinton Street Ballpark.

On Wednesday, the Hustlers lost by a 15-2 score in seven innings to Showtime.

They gave a spirited effort Thursday in an 11-6 loss to the Champion Rhinos, out of Vancouver, Wash.

In that matchup, the Hustlers trailed 7-1 in the fifth inning and staged a one-out rally.

Ben Nelson singled, Justin Sargeant singled, and Josh Johnson tacked on an RBI single.

Leadoff hitter Jose Gonzalez followed with a two-run double, and Daniel Peters capped the four-run frame with an RBI groundout.

In the sixth inning, the Hustlers inched closer with two runs to make it 10-6, and reliever Dominic Smith shut down the Rhinos in the seventh and eighth to keep his team close.

However, the Hustlers could not complete the rally.

Jordan Wetmore pitched the last two innings to earn the losing decision.

Gonzalez, Smith and Nelson finished the final seven innings of relief.

“Though our record doesn't show it, the guys have been playing hard and this week showed improvement, especially last night,” said coach Ed Ortega. “All Jeff (assistant coach Justesen) and I ask of them is to play hard and give it their best effort and continue to try to get better.”

The Hustlers head to Clark College at 1 p.m. Saturday, and then go to Wilson High for games starting at 1 p.m. against Alpenrose for the start of league action.