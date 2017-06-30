Civic’s ‘Fireside Room’ gets new look

The Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium does not look “drab and dreary” any longer. Thanks to a repainting project completed earlier this month, the room has taken on a lively and attractive new persona.

Lisa Commander, vice president of the Civic Auditorium Board of Directors, said the idea for the repainting came about because she wanted to create a place in the Fireside Room to honor veterans from around the area.

“This project got started because my uncle (Anthony Commander, an Army veteran) passed away last August. We had his services in here,” she explained.

Commander pointed out that the Civic Auditorium was built to honor the veterans of World War I, and she believed it would be a natural extension to have a “Wall of Honor” in the Civic. But the condition of the Fireside Room, which is about 800 square feet and hadn’t been painted for about 20 years, presented a challenge.

“The walls were kind of dingy, so that’s how the repainting got started,” Commander explained.

The walls were tan, and now they are sky blue, thanks to a team from the Sherwin-Williams paint store in The Dalles, which also applied bright white paint on the ceiling and trim.

“It was all washed out before,” said Ron Comini, facility supervisor for the Civic. “The walls had taken a beating over the years, and there was just no cleaning it.”

Chuck Raleigh, manager of the local Sherwin-Williams store, said he was happy to help.

“Sherwin-Williams wants to be involved in the community,” Raleigh said. “I’m also a member of the Lion’s Club, and we like to serve. I came down and another employee as well.”

“Chuck and his crew kindly came and helped paint and donated paint for the project,” Commander said. “They put on two coats of new paint. We’re delighted Chuck wanted to help out.”

The project took about a dozen gallons of paint, and with primer and assorted supplies and the donated time from the employees, Sherwin-Williams invested about $2,000 in contributions to the project.

The repainting project was completed about two weeks ago, and Commander explained the Fireside Room – which is used primarily for events such as funeral services, community meetings and birthday parties – will soon have a new mission with the “Wall of Honor,” which is geared to honor military veterans from around The Dalles and Wasco County.

Area residents are invited to bring in 5x7 photos of their family members who served in the military. The photos will be mounted in 8x10 frames that have space for the veteran’s name and branch of service.

“Our intent is to cover as much of the walls as we can. It’s about honoring veterans and their families,” Commander said. A $45 donation is required to be included on the Wall of Honor, with $20 going to the framing and matting of the photo and the other $25 going to the Civic.

“So it’s a fundraiser for the Civic as well as a way to honor folks,” Commander pointed out.

Forms for the photo displays can be obtained at the Civic Auditorium itself (323 E. Fourth Street), as well as at the Westwind Frame & Gallery at 412 E. Second Street in The Dalles.