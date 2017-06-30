Crush caps top season with third at state

The Cherry City Crush 10U girls’ fast-pitch softball team capped a ground-breaking 2017 campaign by capturing third-place honors at the Oregon ASA State 10U-C Championship this past weekend in Albany.

“After the state tournament, we spoke to the team about how important it is to remember it is just a game and to enjoy every moment they get to play,” said Crush head coach Bob Delaney. “If they carry that into their future, it will be quite bright for them.”

In four contests, the Crush finished with a 2-2 record, starting out with two straight pool play wins on Friday and Saturday, including a thrilling comeback triumph in their second-day nightcap.

After drawing a first-round bye, the Crush opened championship play by cruising past the CC Fusion, 8-2, on Friday evening after falling behind 2-0 early in play.

The Crush, however, overcame jitters and answered with timely hitting to put the game away, as Despina Seufalemua gave her squad the eventual victory with a walk-off, three-run home run.

With that win, the Crush showed some intestinal fortitude in their Saturday matchup against the CC Boom.

Through the first few innings, the Crush trailed by an 8-2 margin, but kept chipping away until finally catching and surpassing the Boom for a 10-9 come-from-behind win.

Under duress of a time limit, the Crush defense made some key plays, which gave them a golden opportunity to pull off the rally after being down by four runs in their final at-bat.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Crush offense executed and had the big hits in critical moments to pull off the dramatic outcome.

“This was one of the most exciting softball games I have been a part of,” Delaney said. “The experience from previous tournament comebacks led to the confidence and never-give-up mentality of the athletes in this game. It was a total team effort by every single player.”

With extremely hot conditions all weekend putting every team to the test, the Crush could not muster up enough of energy to complete two rallies, lost to the eventual champion, North Medford, and runner-up, the Sandy Lady Liberties on Sunday in their final two games.

This season has been groundbreaking for a Crush squad that was comprised of two 10-year olds, eight nine-year olds, one eight-year old and a seven-year old.

Delaney said that this group of young softball players improved as individual players and as a team in one season more than he has been a part of in the past.

“They went from being kids that play softball to softball players,” Delaney said. “As the growth of softball in Oregon continues, along with the efforts of the Cherry City Crush and The Dalles Girls Softball Association, the future for TD Riverhawk softball is bright.”

In April, the Crush opened their season with an 0-4 record in the combined ‘B/C’ level bracket in Newberg, and tacked on a 3-1 overall record to grab third-place honors, amongst a field of 10 teams, at the West Linn Tournament completed in late May.

Two weeks ago, at the 14-team Donald Duck Invitational in Newberg, the Crush outscored their opponents by a 69-34 margin on their way to a perfect 5-0 record to claim a tournament championship.

Overall, Delaney and his coaching staff of Doug Brock, Roger Hoylman and Patti Delaney improved in several areas of the game, from tactical strategies, defensive positioning and the fundamentals that will help with progression now and in the future.

“The areas of significant improvement were basic throwing and catching, but where they really excelled was the speed of the game and most of all how to properly play specific positions,” Delaney said. “All this strategy stuff was brand new to almost all of them. They practiced extremely hard, and by the end of the season, our team defense was moving in motion beautifully.”

Looking ahead, Delaney has already hatched out a game plan for working with this group, which loses only one player to the 12U classification next summer, but 11 others will represent the future leaders of The Dalles softball.

Seufalemua, Maddie Brock, and Jayden Hansen are going to additional offseason reps from the pitching circle, and Sydney Newby retains her spot from catcher.

Lily Marx, Makenzie Barrett, Siyra Faulkner, Bryce Newby, Makiah Iven, Ava Graves, and Laci Hoylman are the other names to keep tabs on for success on the diamond.

It is a group effort between the Crush and TDGSA that will further bolster the junior varsity and varsity lineups in the upcoming years.

“The four coaches had so much fun taking them to the next level in some aspects of the game,” Delaney said. “We never thought we would be able to accomplish that at the beginning of the season, but that just goes to show how committed the kids were.”

To find out about more about the Crush traveling softball program or to join the teams, send an email to delport@skylf.net.