High Speed Visitor

Costa's Hummingbird, common in Southwest deserts, and an uncommon visitor to Oregon, perches near a feeder in Wasco County. The purple throat feathers can be extended.

Costa's Hummingbird, common in Southwest deserts, and an uncommon visitor to Oregon, perches near a feeder in Wasco County. The purple throat feathers can be extended. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Friday, June 30, 2017

