Johnson qualifies for regionals

With two personal records and a first-place output under her belt from her last track and field meet in early June, Athletics East standout Emily Johnson qualified for regional competition with a pair of top-8 finishes at the USATF Junior Olympic State Meet held on June 24-25 at Jesuit High School in Beaverton.

In her first event of the day, Johnson went to work against a solid field in the 1,500 meters, and just missed her personal record with a final mark of five minutes and 19.70 seconds to lock up seventh place and a regional qualification.

In these state meets, runners in every competition need to end up within the first eight participants to move on.

Twice this summer, Johnson has put up times of 5:18.93 and 5:19.70 in the 1,500, which is huge improvement from 2016, where she averages 5:27.78 in three attempts.

“My race in the 1,500 went well,” Johnson said. “My goal for regionals is to improve my time even more.”

On Day 2 Sunday, Johnson not only had to contend with a highly-touted group of harriers, but she had to deal with the hot conditions at 9 a.m.

With all that, Johnson was still able to score a fifth-place time of 12:14.10 for her second regional berth in as many days.

“My 3,000 wasn’t my best,” Johnson said. “It was hot and my mind wasn’t in the right place.”

In her three previous tries at 3,000 meters, Johnson had averaged a time of 11:46.19, including a personal record of 11:27.16 set on June 4 in Portland, so the past efforts show that she can drop under 11:30.

“I intend to focus, prepare and do far better in the 3,000 at regionals,” Johnson said.

The USATF Regional Meet is scheduled for July 8-9 at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Wash.

If Johnson can place in the top-8 in the 1,500 and 3,000 there, she advances to Nationals on July 25-30 in Lawrence, Kan.

Athletics East is comprised of kids in the smaller rural areas of eastern Oregon and small parts of Washington.

With a good crop of runners, there had been issues in the past trying find a team to run with, so by combining all the kids from the Greater Columbia River Gorge, they have a team to be on to compete with top athletes and programs from across the Pacific Northwest.

