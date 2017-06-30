For the Record for June 30, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 30, 2017

Correction

In our June 28 story on a new business in The Dalles, the company’s name is Celilo Paddle Company, not Celilo Paddleboard Company, and board rentals start at $25 per hour, not $20.

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 29, 7:35 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

June 29, 2:43 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, non-injury crash, 3800 block of West 10th Street. Neighbor struck a neighbor who was walking by while backing out. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 29, 6:56 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 2nd Street on a burn complaint. Upon arrival, an attended open burn was located. It was determined the location was inside the city limits. Advised the property owner to have the fire extinguished by 11 a.m.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2500 block of Wright Street Thursday morning on a report of a female standing in the road holding a baby and a knife.

Contact was made with several witnesses and no disturbance of the matter was founded. A false information report was taken and is under investigation.

Austin Robert Peters, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon near West 23rd and Wright streets and is accused of initiating a false report.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported that money was stolen from the business.

A burglary report was taken Thursday evening from the 200 block of East 5th Street.

A theft report was taken early Friday morning from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday evening after a caller reported someone damaged and stole toilet paper from a sanitation bathroom.

Richard Scott Lowes, 59, Tygh Valley, was arrested Thursday evening in Tygh Valley and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender and speeding during a traffic stop Thursday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 103. A report was taken.

Regional Jail

Eric Wesley Pelky, 30, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

David Anthony Friend, 52, Portland, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Billie Ryan Anthony Bowman, 35, Dallesport, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Ashley Marie Russell, 26, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, June 29

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-1-8-5; 4 p.m. 0-3-5-5; 7 p.m. 1-8-1-4; 10 p.m. 7-9-5-5

Lucky Lines – 1-7-12-13-20-21-26-32

Washington

Thursday, June 29

Match 4 – 1-5-8-14

Daily Game – 8-3-8