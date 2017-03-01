Crosstalk: Are media outlets now the enemy?

by Jesse Burkhardt

President Donald Trump apparently doesn’t like news stories that are critical of him, his policies, or his administration. All recent presidents have objected to coverage they have received from the press at times, but Trump is ratcheting up his objections to an entirely different level.

On Feb. 17, Trump attacked the press with tweeted words more suitable for a Third World dictator than the president of the United States.

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Trump tweeted.

In the United States, we have always held up “Freedom of the Press” as a hallmark of our democracy.

There is a reason why Freedom of the Press is enshrined in the First Amendment to our Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Journalists report on what’s going on, good and bad. To be sure, sometimes a reporter lets his or her personal political views get in the way of objectivity, and that needs to be avoided. But for a United States president to label press critics “the enemy of the American people” is absurd and dangerous.

Look around the world. In Russia, for example, there is no true dissent of the actions of Vladimir Putin, and some reporters who exposed corruption in Putin’s administration have been slain.

In North Korea, no representative of the state media would dare report anything bad about Kim Jong Un. These are not models we want to follow in the United States.

So it has been heartening to see many people, on both sides of our nation’s political chasm, speak out against Trump’s “enemy of the American people” claim. For instance, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona had quite a lot to say on the topic during a Feb. 18 segment of “Meet the Press.”

"If you want to preserve — I'm very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press," McCain said. "And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time.

“That's how dictators get started. They get started by suppressing free press, in other words, a consolidation of power — when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press."

When an attack like this is leveled against our news media, it’s really an attack on all of us. That’s why it’s so critical for all Americans to stand against it.

It shouldn’t matter what political party you more closely identify with, whether it be Republican, Democrat, or independent. And it also shouldn’t matter who the president is.

Calling our free press “the enemy” is wrong and worthy of condemnation, regardless of whether the statement comes from President Trump or President Obama or President Bush or President Clinton.

Coming as this does on top of Trump’s blasting of a “so-called judge” (“so-called” simply because he dared to challenge parts of Trump’s recent immigration ban) Trump is charting a course that is highly troubling. It should remind us that the cherished freedoms of our democracy can’t be taken for granted.

Here’s the deal: the press is not solely going to report upbeat, positive stories about any president. Judges are not always going to agree with all the moves any president wants to make.

So President Trump needs to learn to stand the heat – or get out of the kitchen.

“The backbone of democracy is a free press and an independent judiciary,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the wake of Trump’s tweets. “And they are worth fighting and dying for.”

Amen.