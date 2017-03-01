Crosstalk: Are media outlets now the enemy?

by Jesse Burkhardt
President Donald Trump apparently doesn’t like news stories that are critical of him, his policies, or his administration. All recent presidents have objected to coverage they have received from the press at times, but Trump is ratcheting up his objections to an entirely different level.
On Feb. 17, Trump attacked the press with tweeted words more suitable for a Third World dictator than the president of the United States.
“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Trump tweeted.
In the United States, we have always held up “Freedom of the Press” as a hallmark of our democracy.
There is a reason why Freedom of the Press is enshrined in the First Amendment to our Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Journalists report on what’s going on, good and bad. To be sure, sometimes a reporter lets his or her personal political views get in the way of objectivity, and that needs to be avoided. But for a United States president to label press critics “the enemy of the American people” is absurd and dangerous.
Look around the world. In Russia, for example, there is no true dissent of the actions of Vladimir Putin, and some reporters who exposed corruption in Putin’s administration have been slain.
In North Korea, no representative of the state media would dare report anything bad about Kim Jong Un. These are not models we want to follow in the United States.
So it has been heartening to see many people, on both sides of our nation’s political chasm, speak out against Trump’s “enemy of the American people” claim. For instance, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona had quite a lot to say on the topic during a Feb. 18 segment of “Meet the Press.”
"If you want to preserve — I'm very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press," McCain said. "And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time.
“That's how dictators get started. They get started by suppressing free press, in other words, a consolidation of power — when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press."
When an attack like this is leveled against our news media, it’s really an attack on all of us. That’s why it’s so critical for all Americans to stand against it.
It shouldn’t matter what political party you more closely identify with, whether it be Republican, Democrat, or independent. And it also shouldn’t matter who the president is.
Calling our free press “the enemy” is wrong and worthy of condemnation, regardless of whether the statement comes from President Trump or President Obama or President Bush or President Clinton.
Coming as this does on top of Trump’s blasting of a “so-called judge” (“so-called” simply because he dared to challenge parts of Trump’s recent immigration ban) Trump is charting a course that is highly troubling. It should remind us that the cherished freedoms of our democracy can’t be taken for granted.
Here’s the deal: the press is not solely going to report upbeat, positive stories about any president. Judges are not always going to agree with all the moves any president wants to make.
So President Trump needs to learn to stand the heat – or get out of the kitchen.
“The backbone of democracy is a free press and an independent judiciary,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the wake of Trump’s tweets. “And they are worth fighting and dying for.”
Amen.
by RaeLynn Ricarte
It’s been clear for decades that the mainstream media is almost 100 percent in the tank for the Democrats, but the extent of its corruption and dishonesty has finally become a national conversation, thanks to President Donald Trump’s willingness to fight back.
Hiding behind sanctimonious claims of championing First Amendment rights, liberal journalists have done everything they can to delegitimize Trump and other Republicans.
You can’t call yourself “the free press” when you give the questions of a presidential debate to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
You can’t pretend to be objective when you coordinate with the Democratic National Committee on questions you need to ask of Republican candidates.
How about CNN doing a “man on the street” interview during the anti-Trump protests, only to have it later revealed that the “subject” was a CNN camera man.
This is not the press that the founders gave free speech rights so they could serve as watchdogs for the people.
The true agenda of national media was revealed last week by Morning Joe co-host Mika Brezinski.
She stated that it was the job of journalists and broadcasters to “control exactly what people think.”
This is an example of the justification used by the media to promote liberal propaganda — often by pushing emotional buttons to steer people away from critical thinking.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Wikileaks revealed that at least 65 mainstream reporters were working closely with Hillary Clinton’s campaign and more than 35 had attended an “off the record” strategy dinner for top elites to “set the message.”
Leaked emails by John Podesta, head of Clinton’s campaign, demonstrated collusion with the establishment media.
The Boston Globe’s Marjorie Pritchard offered tips about how Clinton could maximize the effect of an editorial by coordinating publication with the newspaper’s own reporting of her visit.
New York Times writer Mark Leibovich was shown to have given the Clinton team veto powers over quotes from his interview with her.
The examples go on and on. Liberals who like press coverage that furthers their agenda pretend that today’s political coverage is fair, saying that it is the role of media to be “adversarial.” Sure, if you are challenging actions taken by officials on both sides of the political fence.
Too bad the press didn’t fulfill its watchdog role and hold Obama and Clinton to the same standards they expect of Trump when they lied about the terrorist attack in Benghazi, gun running to South America, among others.
Instead, liberals condone an “any end justifies the means” agenda to destroy the underpinnings of America.
Despite the hypocritical outrage of journalists about being accused by Trump of extolling “fake news,” the American people clearly know that something is wrong.
Last September, Gallup scored a historic low in a poll on media fairness. Only 32 percent of respondents said they had trust and confidence in the mass media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. Those results were down eight percentage points from the year before.
A Media Research Center/You Gov poll found last fall that seven in 10 (69 percent) voters do not believe the news media are honest and truthful.
A large number of people have come to detest a media that trashes their traditional values, faith and beliefs.
Today’s mainstream media has repeatedly and overwhelmingly demonstrated that it is the mortal enemy of truth. And, because people no longer trust the stories they read, the media is dying.
Proof that the gig is up was reflected in the fact that 97 percent of respondents in the Media Research poll said they did not let the media’s bias influence their vote.
Time for change.
