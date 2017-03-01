Letter to the editor: Keep elements of ACA

Keep elements of ACA

To the editor:

I am relieved that Rep. Walden is determined that people with preexisting conditions can get health insurance but I am concerned that he doesn’t have a viable plan to make insurance affordable.

My daughter had breast cancer two years ago and fortunately she had and has good insurance through her employer. But what would happen if she were to lose her job?



You cannot get cancer treatment in the emergency room. And if her income were drastically cut, paying the high premium for health insurance may not be an option.



In 2002, an acquaintance who was self-employed as a farrier developed breast cancer. She had no insurance at the time she was diagnosed and could not at that point get insurance. She died without treatment two years later.



I can’t help but wonder if she would be alive today if she had health care available to her through the ACA. We need to keep the elements of the ACA that protect people’s access to health care.



Gail Schiel

Wamic