Merkley hosts area town halls

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., plans to hold four town hall meetings in as many counties on Saturday, March 4.

Merkley plans to update constituents in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gilliam counties on his work in Washington, D.C. He will answer questions and invite suggestions about how to address challenges facing Oregon and the country.

“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” said Merkley. “I invite all residents of Hood River, Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”

Merkley’s town hall in The Dalles will be at The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E. 10th, starting at noon.

In other town halls on Saturday, Merkley will be at the Hood River Middle School auditorium, 1602 May St., in Hood River starting at 9:30 a.m.; at Bob’s Texas T-Bone and Frosty’s Event Room, 101 First Street in Rufus at 3 p.m.; and at the North Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District Fire Hall, 1500 Railroad Ave., in Arlington at 5:30 p.m.

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. With these upcoming town hall sessions, Merkley will have held 294 town halls as on of two senators in Oregon.