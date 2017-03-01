Putnam boys cruise

MILWAUKIE – Rex-Putnam used their size in the paint and outside shooting to dominate The Dalles in an 88-43 state play-in victory Tuesday in a 5A matchup in Milwaukie.

The Kingsmen drilled nine 3-pointers, eight in the first half, to break open leads of 25-6 and 49-12 at the half.

Added to the nine long balls, the Kingsmen sank 25 two-point baskets, 11 in the paint, and shot 11 of 13 free throws.

Of the eight Kingsmen players who saw action, six hit double figures, led by Trey Wolfram’s 18 points.

Jacob Halladin scored 13 points, Joe Jesse added 12, four on slam dunks, and the duo of Christian Herbel and Kody Hall went for 11 points each.

“They are big and they shoot well,” said TD head coach Nathan Morris. “The reality is that they had a five-inch advantage at every position and we knew that going in. To top that off, they shot the lights out. That is a very good shooting team. They also played good defense. They have some big kids who move their feet really well.”

Since it was the program’s first playoff game since the 2011-2012 season, Morris said the Riverhawks came out a little tight in the opening half.

The Dalles managed 12 second-half field goals, four 3-pointers, as Eric Flores tallied eight points, Dominque Seufalemua had seven, and both Dawson Hoffman and Jack Bonham went off for six apiece, but Rex-Putnam padded its 37-point halftime cushion with a 39-31 second-half output.

“I think we just came out flat in the first half and that’s why they were able to run on us the whole time,” said TD sophomore Oscar Fernandez. “We weren’t closing out on their shooters, we turned the ball over, we missed a lot of easy shots and we didn’t put in as much effort as we should have. That’s why they were able to get the win.”

All told, Flores led the Riverhawks with 10 points, Bonham had eight, Seufalemua tacked on seven and Hoffman was good for six points, as the team connected on 17 field goals, five 3-pointers, and converted 4 of 6 free throws.

The Dalles entered play on a season-high three-game winning streak, ending the year with a 7-16 overall record and a 2-7 mark in league action.

Overall, the offensive numbers saw an uptick and the team showed glimpses of its potential.

“There were some moments this year that we shined and I think we can take that and use it as motivation next year,” Fernandez said. “We can be a very good team. We had some big wins. We made it to the play-ins for the first time in a while and that is definitely something we can build on here. I am excited for the future. I think we will have some good basketball players coming up here and we can continue to improve as a program.”

Coach Morris said that he was sad to see Seufalemua, Hoffman, Flores and Johnny Miller play their final game as Riverhawk players, but there are young athletes returning over the next few years.

That gives the coaches and players some optimism.

For this group to realize their potential, the necessary work needs to be done, on and off the floor.

One of those examples mentioned by Morris is just playing the game.

“Another thing is getting in the weight room. When you play these top-level teams, you realize that they spend a lot more time getting their bodies to where they need to be in order to be competitive,” Morris said. “We have not been able to develop that type of culture yet in the basketball program, football program, baseball program, none of it. That is something that needs to change if we are going to be competitive at the 5A level. And we have a great weight facility here, so it is just a matter of changing that culture into something we do on a regular basis.”

As one of four seniors, Hoffman enjoyed being one of the vocal leaders on this team.

There is a responsibility to perform well, athletically and scholastically, with an emphasis on sportsmanship and citizenship that spans further than wins and losses.

He has hopes that he helped provide that blueprint of success.

“In high school, it is an honor to be part of something special,” Hoffman said. “The community looks at you when you are on a sports team and they hold you to a higher standard, so it makes you want to perform well, work hard and be an example, even to the middle school and elementary school kids. They look at you and you definitely want to show well for them and represent The Dalles well.”