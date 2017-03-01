For the Record for Mar. 1

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 1, 2017

Hospital admissions

Feb. 24: Helen Elton, The Dalles; Alvin Tetzloff, The Dalles.

Feb. 27: Linda Vaughan, Goldendale.

Feb. 28: Lauren Palmer, Wasco; Michael Parker, Dufur.

Hospital Discharges

Feb. 24: Helen Elton, The Dalles.

Feb. 24: Michael Goforth, The Dalles.

Feb. 28: Michael Parker, Dufur.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 28, 5:36 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of River Road on a report of a fire alarm. Nothing was showing upon arrival. The building was checked and no problem was found.

Crew also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Ryan Leonard Wiese Waid, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday morning from the 2200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a window was broken to a vehicle.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Tuesday afternoon after school staff reported a dog running at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter.

James Wesley Bayes, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of probation violation.

An assault report was taken Tuesday evening from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported an incident between two residents. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Deputies responded to report of an out of control juvenile female in the 3800 block of W. 10th Street Monday evening. Juvenile reported arguing with parents and talking about suicide. Dispute was verbal only.

Caller reported suspicious activity in the 4500 block of Highway 30 Tuesday morning. Report of a girl, possibly on meth, and a friend rummaging through the caller’s house.

Deputies responded to residence and found female and male who were disagreeing over personal items. Parties agreed to take matter to civil court.

Sherman County

David Wayne Franklin, 26, Asotin, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 10 and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Gilliam County

Chad Everett Westerlund, 44, Beaverton, was arrested Monday evening near the intersection of Beech and Locust Avenue and accused of one count of providing false information to a peace officer about liability insurance and one count of tampering with drug records.

Parole & Probation

Shana Marie Henry, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Derrick Andrew Ellis, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, February 28

Mega Millions – 20-33-45-58-69; Mega: 4; Multiplier: 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-1-2-7; 4 p.m. 6-0-8-5; 7 p.m. 2-1-5-0; 10 p.m. 9-6-7-3

Lucky Lines – 2-5-11-16-17-21-28-29

Washington

Tuesday, February 28

Match 4 – 8-18-19-22

Daily Game – 0-3-9