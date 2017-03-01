TD girls lose play-in matchup to Putnam

MILWAUKIE – The Dalles girls’ basketball team could only muster four second-half field goals, none in the fourth quarter, as Rex-Putnam expanded on a 19-17 halftime lead with an 18-8 second-half scoring output in a 37-25 state play-in win Tuesday at the McCluskey-Bethke Athletic Complex in Milwaukie.

“We didn’t put the ball in the bucket,” said TD head coach Dan Telles. “We ran into a good team in Putnam. They played a good ballgame from the start. Their defense caused some unforced turnovers, some bad shots and took us out of our element. They deserved to win.”

Through the first 24 minutes, both teams did not hold more than a five-point lead, but Rex-Putnam withstood the Riverhawk charge and finished the fourth quarter with a flurry.

In the first quarter, the Riverhawks had leads of 5-0, 10-6 and 12-8, before taking a 12-10 advantage into the second period.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Brooke McCall gave TD leads in the first five minutes, with the senior’s second field goal making it a 17-15 score with 3:01 on the clock.

Rex-Putnam added the final two baskets to lead 19-17 at the half, but coupled with the turnaround, TD seniors McCall and Karen Jesch picked up their third fouls.

The Kingsmen jumped ahead by a 25-21 margin at the 2:23 mark, but McCall answered with a running jumper and grabbed a steal and a layup to tie the score at 25-all with 49 seconds on the clock.

Rex-Putnam’s Megan Spaulding capped the quarter with a layup to give her squad the lead for good.

The Dalles could not get any rhythm offensively in the final period, missing shots from all over the court, but Spaulding had two field goals and a free throw, Kanani Kremers scored a layup, and Margaret Batz drilled a 3-pointer to lead the Kingsmen’s 12-point playoff victory.

Emma Whittington had 10 points, Batz and Spaulding hit for nine each, and Kremers followed up with four points as Rex-Putnam totaled 15 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 6 of 8 free throws.

McCall tallied a team-leading 11 points, Sierra Watson finished with six, Jodi Thomasian notched four, and both Ivorie Taylor and Jesch had two points.

This loss marked the final high school games for Kailin Hoylman, Taylor, Watson, McCall and Jesch.

Senior point guard Iliana Telles was out of the lineup due to a knee injury.

“We have grown up with each other and I see every one of my teammates as my family,” said McCall, who will play basketball at George Fox University next year. “I know we all care and love each other a lot. I feel like as we all get older, we will come back and share all these memories that we had playing sports. Even as we all go off to college and do our thing, we will have those memories and that will keep us together with a tight bond.”

Jesch takes many moments with her as she gets set to graduate, but working with the coaches is something she will cherish.

“The coaches have always been there for us from when we were a young age because they knew that we would all be together once we got to high school,” Jesch said. “They were father figures for us and were always there for us on and off the court. We always know that we will always have someone to talk to when we need it most. That is the most important part.”

The Dalles ends the season with a 9-12 record and a third-place finish in the Columbia River Conference.

Tuesday’s loss also marked the end of a successful era for coach Telles, and his assistants Craig and Carl Compton.

Through his time, Telles established relationships with many parents and their children.

While the main focus was on basketball knowledge, giving these athletes life skills was the most important aspect he relished from year-to-year.

“Just being able to be part of their lives is fantastic,” coach Telles said. “I am proud of every single one of these girls in the program. I enjoyed every moment. As far the accomplishments of the girls, that is a tribute to their parents. We have been blessed to have the parent support over the years. All the kids being successful and so forth, that is due to their parents. They have done great things because of who they are and the family structure they have in place in their homes. That is awesome to be a part of that.”

Coach Telles will also miss the time he spent on the sidelines, practices and the long bus rides with coach Matt Eby, coach Mike Jesch and especially the Comptons.

“I would not have stepped into this position if I didn’t have those two guys here with me,” coach Telles said. “We all complement each other so well. We communicated well, we shared the same philosophy and where we wanted to take the program. You have great kids and you work with great coaches to win some games and hopefully give these girls a great experience. It has been fantastic ride with them. I thank them for everything. This program would not be as good without them here.”