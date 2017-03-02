Creating memories in the pool

Swimmers from The Dalles High School had solid finishes at the OSAA/U.S. Bank/Les Schwab Tires 5A State Championships held on Feb. 17-18 in Gresham.

The quartet of Hannah Weeks, Natalie Varland, Bree Webber and Molly Nelson seeded 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay, posted a time of one minute and 51.06 seconds for 10th place, beating league rival Pendleton, who beat them at districts, by less than half a second.

Varland, also a No. 11 seed in the 100-yard breaststroke, turned in a preliminary time of 1:15.11 to lock down 10th place.

“Being a swimmer for The Dalles High School has been a special experience, because our teams over the years have been super close-knit and supportive of every person on the team,” Nelson said. “It's a very rewarding experience to push yourself to the absolute limit and know, at the end of the day, everyone will support you no matter what.