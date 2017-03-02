Creating memories in the pool

Swimmers from The Dalles High School had solid finishes at the OSAA/U.S. Bank/Les Schwab Tires 5A State Championships held on Feb. 17-18 in Gresham.
The quartet of Hannah Weeks, Natalie Varland, Bree Webber and Molly Nelson seeded 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay, posted a time of one minute and 51.06 seconds for 10th place, beating league rival Pendleton, who beat them at districts, by less than half a second.
Varland, also a No. 11 seed in the 100-yard breaststroke, turned in a preliminary time of 1:15.11 to lock down 10th place.
“Being a swimmer for The Dalles High School has been a special experience, because our teams over the years have been super close-knit and supportive of every person on the team,” Nelson said. “It's a very rewarding experience to push yourself to the absolute limit and know, at the end of the day, everyone will support you no matter what.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment