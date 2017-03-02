Letter to the Editor: Legal path

To the editor:

On Feb 16, “Day without Immigrants,” 735 kids in Hood River skipped school. I applaud our superintendent, for reminding that despite this cause, attendance is important.

It was reported the demonstration had 240 people in attendance. More than 700 kids missing from school, 240 at the rally; there’s a math problem here.

Where WERE these kids? And employees? Going to guess the real immigrant workers were working. They couldn’t afford to take the day off.

I’m concerned what this teaches our youth: that it is ok to not attend school for a protest?

They’ve already missed 11 snow days. What kind of work ethic is this teaching? Most wouldn’t have a job the next day.

Freedom of Speech IS something to do on your own time, on a Saturday, not on a work day. With rights come responsibilities, and appropriate time and place to exercise those rights are important.

What did the “demonstration” accomplish? Imagine if all the protestors banded together to facilitate the application process?

A few stats regarding “cost” of illegal immigration in Oregon, www.fairus.org: Oregon has approximately 170,000 illegal aliens; illegal aliens cost taxpayers $1.8 billion, yet they only pay $76.5 million in collected taxes; leaving a burden of $1 billion for Oregon taxpayers. We fund $734 milllion in education, $114 million in health care, $140 million for justice and law enforcement, $12.8 million in public asistance, and $80 million in general government services. In 2010, the cost of illegal immigration in Oregon was $1 billion.

As a conservative, I feel the law should simply be enforced. We support LEGAL immigration; Not ILLEGAL immigration. An immigrant should apply LEGALLY.

However, I am torn on this issue. As a local, I went to school with “illegals” who graduated and now are productive members of society here in Hood River; yet, never applied for citizenship. Why are they not getting in line? Conversely, some DON’T want citizenship, just work, and to send money home.

Compare this to our ancestors coming through Ellis Island: they had to prove they were here to work hard, declare an allegiance for America. We need a pathway to citizenship, however, if you’re just here to work, get a permit.

Kris Wilhelm

Hood River