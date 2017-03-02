Letter to the Editor: Stand united

To the editor:

Many of you did not vote for Donald Trump. Others did so while holding their nose. Some cast their vote for Trump with great fervor. The outcome of the election was his Electoral College win but certainly not a great mandate.

The election is over, now it is time to govern. There are major issues facing us; first and foremost we must overcome our great divisions.

Donald Trump has uttered words pledging to unify the country, but thus far his actions in no way support his words. He has attacked the media with bogus assertions of "fake news" and has called the media "the enemy of the people.” He continues to mock, ridicule and demonize political opponents. He has demeaned federal judges. His cabinet selections show absolutely no sign of efforts at building unity. His choice for a Supreme Court nominee is clearly not a moderate unifier.

His first month in office has been government by decree. Thus far Trump has shown no indication that he is open to compromise. He must end his policy of division. If he wants to truly lead America to new heights he must first gain the trust and confidence of more citizens than just his base. Trump must reach out to the great majority of Americans who did not vote for him. He needs to convince these citizens that he will listen to their concerns and address their needs.

To begin to build unity he should at a minimum take the following actions: Immediately release his tax returns; endorse the creation of an independent commission to investigate all the connections between the Trump team and Russian entities; eliminate all potential and actual conflicts of interest; immediately end all efforts to delegitimize the media and claims of "fake news;” nominate a true moderate for the Supreme Court; and invite citizens holding political views different from his own to a series of roundtables.

These actions are necessary to begin a healing process but they are not sufficient. They would only make possible the chance for actual governing to begin. These are big steps for Trump but if he is not willing to take them I suggest he is not putting the country ahead of himself. If this is the case he is doomed to failure.

If you are in agreement, please join in the effort to pressure Trump into becoming a more open and inclusive leader. Contact the White House at 1-202-456-1111. Stand up and speak out for a united America.

Robert Haechrel

The Dalles