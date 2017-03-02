For the Record for Mar. 2

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 3, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 1: Kathy Fritts of Grass Valley; Sheila Cordero of The Dalles.

Hospital Discharges

March 1: Lawrence Palmer, Wasco: Linda Vaughan, Goldendale.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical service on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 900 block of Court Street reported Wednesday morning someone was banging on a tenant’s door, screaming. The tenant reported earlier her son had threatened her by phone and she wanted extra patrols.

Police contacted the son on the street and he said he was trying to get a cell phone charger because he was stuck in town due to a flat tire. He was given a ride by police to the bridge. Later in the day, the tenant reported her son was threatening her again and officers drove by the complex several times throughout the evening and didn’t see the son.

A woman in the 300 block of West Second Street called 911 Wednesday morning screaming about an emergency.

She hung up the first time, but the second time she stayed on the line. The woman had mental health issues and was calling about a code red issue with her Social Security number. She was warned against calling 911, and was trespassed from a downtown gas station at the manager’s request.

A caller at the readiness center reported Wednesday morning a suspicious vehicle double parked that had no plates and a screw driver in the ignition.

The vehicle was not stolen and a student came out of the readiness center and said it was his friend’s vehicle and he would call him to pick it up.

An officer found a man on the Community Meals property Wednesday morning who had a lifetime ban from the site. Shad Aaron Lesselyoung, 42, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

A caller at Seventh and Floral said Wednesday afternoon a neighbor’s friend jumped in front of her vehicle, waving his hands, startling her and causing her to swerve. When she came home, they were at another neighbor’s house and were yelling at her.

A caller in the 1400 block of Bargeway reported Wednesday afternoon an upset former customer who was harassing her last week came into the office again, though he left when asked. The caller said she didn’t feel safe.

Police suggested management call the man and tell him he was trespassed from the property.

Several callers reported a woman had fallen out of her wheelchair in front of Thompson Park Wednesday afternoon and she was facedown and bleeding from the face. Medics responded.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Eighth reported Wednesday afternoon a man was on her porch hiding from police.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 11th Street reported Wednesday afternoon her daughter was bit by the neighbor’s dog, a pitbull mix, breaking the skin. Report taken.

A caller reported Wednesday afternoon seeing an adult smoking in a car in the 1200 block of West Sixth, while a baby was in the vehicle.

She wanted to sign a citizen complaint, but was told by an officer that citizens can’t sign a complaint on this type of violation. Officer said he would keep an eye out for the driver.

A caller at 10th and Pomona reported Wednesday afternoon a person on a bicycle flipped in the middle of the road and was blocking traffic. The man was thought to be intoxicated. The man walked away from his bike. Another caller reported him as acting erratic.

Police contacted the man, who had been drinking and was possibly under the influence of something else. He was sent on his way.

A caller in the 2000 block of East 12th Street reported Wednesday evening a neighbor dog was in her yard and had a collar cutting into his neck.

An officer loosened the collar up. A relative who knew the neighbors — the family was gone to Mexico and will return next week — arrived and let the dog in the house. The matter was forwarded to animal control.

Officer contacted a suspicious vehicle at 10th and Irvine late Wednesday and contacted the driver, who said he was letting his dog use the field to “do what dogs do in fields.”

An officer was flagged down at a bar in the 200 block of East Second Street early Thursday morning and was told a female was very intoxicated and walking away.

The officer found the woman, could see she could barely stand, and gave her a ride. When she got out of the patrol car, she went limp and fell backwards, hitting her head hard on the ground. Medics took her to the hospital.

Later, the hospital reported the woman was being disorderly. When police arrived, the woman had passed out and was no longer uncooperative with staff.

Later she was released from the hospital and the doctor would not release her to take a taxi. An officer gave her a ride home at the hospital’s request.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. A car in parking lot was shining car lights into caller’s trailer.

Deputy observed an occupied suspicious vehicle in front of the courthouse early Wednesday morning. Upon returning, vehicle was gone and could not be located.

Deputies arrested Carl James Fick, 33, The Dalles, Wednesday morning and accused him of failure to appear-bench warrant.

A Wednesday morning caller near Cherry Heights Road and Wells Road reported a man on a motorbike with a baby sitting on front with a helmet; the only restraint for baby was the man’s arm around him and driver was driving one-handed. Deputy unable to locate man.

Deputies arrested William Katchia, 58, of Warm Springs Wednesday afternoon and accused him of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A woman in the 300 block of Court Street reported a male called about her computer Wednesday afternoon and woman told him she did not have a computer. Male caller than made obscene and threatening comments.

A domestic complaint was taken and deputy responded regarding a brother versus brother verbal conflict in the 1000 block of Irvine Street Wednesday evening. One brother reportedly intoxicated and trying to kick in back door of camper.

Parole & Probation

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Heather Carroll Coleman, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, March 1

Lucky Lines – 2, 8, 9, 15, 18, 22, 27, 31

Megabucks – 9, 10, 15, 17, 18, 44

Win for Life – 4, 10, 36, 52

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 8, 1, 6, 0; 4 p.m., 6, 8, 8, 9; 7 p.m., 4, 2, 2, 3; 10 p.m., 3, 6, 8, 1

Washington

Wednesday, March 1

Powerball -- 10-16-40-52-55 Powerball=17 PowerPlay=10

Lotto -- 04-10-28-34-36-41

Hit 5 -- 04-16-21-32-38

Match 4 -- 05-10-18-20

Daily Game -- 08-07-02