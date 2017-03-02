Stelzer signs on at College of Southern Idaho

In just one year of cross country, Ezekiel Stelzer displayed an untapped potential that College of Southern Idaho cross country and distance track coach Lindsey Anderson can’t wait to develop.

Stelzer, a senior out of Dufur, who ran for The Dalles High School cross country team, placed third in the 5A Columbia River District Championships with a time of 17 minutes and 20.9 seconds on Oct. 26 in Hood River.

On the track for Dufur, Stelzer won a 1,500-meter Big Sky District title after a mark of 4:24.35 on May 14 in Moro, and six days later at state, he set a career-best of 4:22.25 for fifth place.

“I’m really excited to have Zeke on my team,” Anderson said. “He is going to develop into an incredible runner and do some great things at CSI. He has a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see what he can do.”

The Dalles coach Bob Thouvenel had positive things to say about Stelzer.

In Stelzer’s nine races last fall, he picked up six top-5 finishes, one of those a win at the Mustang Invitational on Oct. 6 in Heppner (16:49.8). He also had a career-best 16:32.3 on Oct. 19 at the PIL/CRC Crossover.

“Zeke has a tremendous work ethic and a great attitude,” Thouvenel said. “He was our No. 1 runner in every meet this past season and was voted as our outstanding boy runner for cross country by his peers.”

With a chance to further his education and bolster his athletic accomplishments, Stelzer is excited to join the Eagle program.

“I’m really looking forward to running at CSI,” Stelzer said. "I love Twin Falls and I love the college and I can’t wait to work with Coach Anderson and help make the running program a success. I feel like I am going to improve tremendously here and that running at CSI is a great opportunity and will be the start of a great running career.”

Elements from www.athletics.csi.edu were used in this story.