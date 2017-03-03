City eyes tobacco-free Festival Park

Signs in most public parks of The Dalles stipulate that tobacco products and vaping are not allowed.

Yet at Lewis & Clark Festival Park, there are no signs regarding tobacco use, and members of The Dalles City Council believe there should be.

On Feb. 27, Hayli Eiesland, tobacco prevention and education coordinator for the North Central Public Health District, made a presentation to the city council and pointed out the lack of signage at the park.

“Tobacco-free parks promote health and save money, and parks should be family friendly,” she said.

Eiesland said she was perplexed that Festival Park appears to be exempt from the ban on use of tobacco products in parks, and she shared a photo taken that day that showed numerous cigarette butts littering the park grounds.

“We want to be modeling healthier communities,” Eiesland said. “Why all the parks but this one?”

On Thursday, Michael Clough, recreation planner for Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District, pointed out that the organization’s rules stipulate that smoking, vaping and tobacco are prohibited in all the parks the agency manages.

These include Sorosis Park, Thompson Park, Waterfront Park, Riverfront Park, Firehouse Park, Howe Park and City Park -- all of which have signs of some type displaying the district’s prohibition on use of tobacco and vaping products.

Lewis & Clark Festival Park is not on the list because it is managed by the city, not the district.

According to Clough, the district’s tobacco prohibition is longstanding.

“We reserve the right to exclude someone or ask them to leave if they do not follow the rules,” he added.

City Manager Julie Krueger said Festival Park is an “event park,” and those holding gatherings or concerts pay for its use.

However, Councilor Taner Elliott said that shouldn’t impede the city’s right to require that no tobacco products can be used on its property.

“It’s our right as a city to say ‘no tobacco in the parks,’” Elliott said.

He added that the rules need to be revamped so any entity renting out the park has to take responsibility to ensure there is no tobacco used during their event.

“It will be tobacco-free, and you (the group renting the park) have to enforce it,” Elliott said.

Councilor Russ Brown said he wondered how a ban on tobacco use would be enforced.

“I have no qualms about supporting this, but there has to be some kind of enforcement process,” he said. “Trying to tell someone not to do something is a good way to get your butt kicked, especially at an event.”

“I agree with Russ,” said Mayor Steve Lawrence. “Sometimes you’re inviting a confrontation.”

Councilor Darcy Long-Curtiss said she supports a resolution that would put the city on record as opposing tobacco use in all local parks.

“If someone might not follow the rules, that is no reason not to post signs,” she said. “There is value in protecting our children and our environment.”

According to Eiesland, just posting the signs is a big step toward eliminating tobacco use in the parks.

“The majority of citizens will follow the rules if it’s posted,” she said.

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore asked the council how police should respond, given that there is currently no penalty or enforcement provision regarding tobacco use in parks.

“We will get the calls, but how to respond?” Ashmore questioned. “The council needs to know that if there is no penalty (for tobacco use) it puts us in an awkward position. All I’m asking for is an ordinance to refer to.”

Krueger said she agreed with the concerns being expressed by councilors and the police chief.

“We don’t want to adopt an unenforceable ordinance,” Krueger said.

City staff were instructed to research the issue and present findings for discussion and possible action, and Lawrence said the city will take another look at the issue soon.

“We will review it when it comes back,” Lawrence said. “As Chief Ashmore said, it is difficult to enforce and hard to control. I am against all forms of tobacco and would support some attempt to control it, but I think it's hard to legislate people's habits.”

Long-Curtiss said that from her perspective, the issue was clear.

“I support prohibiting smoking, including e-cigarettes, at the Festival Park because second-hand smoke causes cancer and the odor is offensive to many people,” she explained. “Our public areas should be safe and enjoyable for everyone.”