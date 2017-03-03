For the Record for Mar. 3

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 3, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 2: John Gilhousen, The Dalles.

Hospital Discharges

March 2: Sheila A Cordero, The Dalles.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 2, 6:48 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of a smoke detector activation.

No smoke or fire was visible upon arrival. Contact was made with a resident who advised a pot had overboiled, causing the alarm to go off. No problem was found and the alarm was reset.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A death report was taken Thursday morning from the 1500 block of East 13th Street.

Animal control responded to East 19th and Oregon streets after a caller reported a dog at large.

The dog was picked up and taken to the animal shelter. It was later claimed by the dog sitter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 2900 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some medication was stolen from his vehicle.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Thursday afternoon after staff reported a dog wandering in the school breezeway.

The dog was picked up and taken to the animal shelter; a report was taken.

Adrian Santiago Graves, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, second-degree disorderly conduct, and five counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Gilliam County

Crystal Marrie Howder, 44, Springdale, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 116 and is accused of unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Regional Jail

Rosalind Marie Earp, 41, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for first-degree criminal trespass.

Parole & Probation

Alex Michael Kemp, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Geraldean Edna Martin, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is accused of probation violation.

Andres Flores, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is accused of parole violation.

Ernie Robert Ellis, 54, no listed address, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of West 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Lorena Viveros Cruz, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 500 block of West 17th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, March 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-0-4-4; 4 p.m. 8-0-9-3; 7 p.m. 0-7-7-3; 10 p.m. 9-5-7-3

Lucky Lines – 4-5-10-15-17-24-25-30

Washington

Thursday, March 2

Match 4 – 12-18-20-21

Daily Game – 3-3-7