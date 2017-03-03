SWC girls finish perfect season

Before its final test of the regular season on Feb. 14 in Culver, The South Wasco County Middle School ‘A’ girls’ basketball team last logged an official practice on Jan. 31.

Having an extended break from action did not deter this group from completing a perfect season, as the Lady Redsides stormed past the Bulldogs by a 47-36 margin to complete a perfect 9-0 hoops campaign.

Even before action took place, head coach Donna Barton was informed that she would not be allowed to use a zone defense, so through improvisation, Barton threw in a man defensive system and her squad executed it with precision.

“We were in a little shock, as we have played zone all year and the lack of practices just didn’t allow us to change much,” Barton said. “After we calmed down a little, we manned up, literally, and went out and won our last game of the year. I want to give a huge shoutout to all the young ladies who just sucked it up and went out and won the game.”

During the season, SWC played Dufur four times, Sherman twice, Condon once, and Arlington once, all impressive wins.

While those other four schools were formidable opponents, Culver played close until the Redsides pulled away late.

The Lady Redsides were comprised of athletes ranging from sixth-through-eighth grades, with eighth graders Abbie Silvey, Jennifer Best, Jade McCoy and Destiny Mora-Lopez bringing a wealth of veteran basketball experience to the roster.

Key returners Kylie Iverson, Sadie McCoy, Hailey Anderson, and Holly Miles will be thrust into more prominent roles next season, as they strive to keep the undefeated streak going.

“It was a really great season with a group of very unselfish girls,” Barton said. “The team, in its entirety, is made up of a group of individuals, each doing their role, because we all don’t have the same skills and strengths. This team had players who knew their roles, whether it was scoring, rebounding, blocking out, screening, passing and playing tremendous defense.”

The high school varsity program broke new ground this past winter under first-year head coach Lynn Cowdrey.

SWC amassed a 13-11 record, went 9-5 in league play, and advanced to the 1A state playoffs for the first time since 2002.

While senior Lindsey Hull leaves a big void in the program, Silvey, Best, Jade McCoy and Mora-Lopez will help fill those shoes and try to make significant contributions to an up-and-coming varsity team down the road.

“I want to give praise to the eighth graders on this team,” Barton said. “Although they played their last junior high game and will be moving on, I know they will be doing great things next year. We will definitely miss them.”