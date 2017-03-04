Athlete scholars honored

Paul Beasley appears to have a hold on The Dalles wrestling program, and now his point of emphasis is to continue laying down those building blocks for a foundation of success for the long haul.

Glenn Breckterfield and Steven Preston each captured sixth-place district outputs, and along with those mat accomplishments, Josiah Andersen, Levi Krueger, Opath Silapath and Preston were recognized as scholar athletes for maintaining grade point averages of 3.2 or better.

“For the first time in my coaching career, we did not have anyone ineligible because of grades,” Beasley said. “We made being a student-athlete our No. 1 goal and the boys achieved it.”

Beasley pointed to several factors to show how much the team progressed, with attributes such as toughness, family, dedication and training being the highlights.

With a major contribution from John Barresse, lead trainer for Mid-Columbia Medical Center, the wrestling program implemented strength training in every practice and maintained it for the duration of the season.



“The boys worked incredibly hard and simply got stronger and built muscle,” Beasley said. “We sacrificed some mat time during practice, but recognized that before we can get tougher, we had to get stronger.”

Along with the strength and a conditioning regimen, Beasley said the added power led to the team being more competitive.

With so many underclassmen on the roster, Beasley and his staff emphasized technique rather then wins and losses.

He wanted to see his wrestlers fight to their feet, be tough from the top position and show endurance for six minutes.

Beasley called it “The Joe Plan” after state runner-up, Joe Linebarger.



“Joe perfected these three elements of a match and rode it to the state championships,” Beasley added.

“Our district tournament produces 50 percent of the state placers at the tournament. It is an incredibly competitive two days.”

Preston (126 pounds), a freshman, and Breckterfield, a second-year wrestler at 152 pounds, were the best finishers in their respective weight classes and Beasley is aiming to get more district placers in the mix, and maybe add a few for state competiton.

JR Scott is going to be an athlete to keep an eye on, and so will Cameron Perez, Logan Manciu, Silapath, Andersen, Krueger and Victor Spitzer, to name a few.

The recruiting process is ongoing, but a pivotal factor is in the success of the cross country, football, and soccer programs.

“A strong showing from the football program will take us a long way,” Beasley said. “For both programs to be successful, we need each other.”

Support comes in many forms, and Beasley uses a fatherly approach to his program.

Wrestling is not a sport, but a lifestyle, and it is all about cultivating a close-knit bond between wrestlers and coaches in a family-first atmosphere.

If the athletes are happy, practices run smoothly and everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“A huge part of this team’s character is directly related to the wonderful support of their parents,” Beasley said. “We have, by far, the greatest wrestling parents. We always had the stands full of parents and siblings. It was outstanding.”

While the winter season is complete, Beasley is planning to incorporate offseason weight training, along with participation in Greco-Roman and Freestyle competitions and summer wrestling camps.



The Dalles is already attending a beach wrestling tournament on June 2 in Hood River, and there is talk of hosting a Spud Simer Memorial Tournament at Kurtz Gym.

Beasley hand-picked his coaching staff of Ryan Manciu, Jason Davis and Opath Silapath to get the wrestling program back to its successful ways.

With a core of returners and some solid middle school athletes coming through the pipeline, Manciu sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It has been a great year coaching these boys. I’m very proud of all of them,” Manciu said. “They have shown a lot of heart and dedication.

“I encourage parents to have their kids come out and try it. I look forward to continue building the wrestling program at the high school. I also encourage girls to come check it out.”