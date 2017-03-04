Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up

Paying respects

Kudos to Richard Hicks of The Dalles for reaching out to a non-profit organization for help to return a Purple Heart he’d found 27 years earlier. The organization learned the medal, for injuries sustained in combat, belonged to Vietnam veteran William Viles, who lives in Georgia.

Community effort

The Uplifting Elevator project at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center has been successful due to the determination of individuals and the generosity of businesses and community members.

The project has met its $400,000 goal and construction is underway to install an elevator that will connect both floors at the center, providing convenient access for those with disabilities.

Raising the bar

The Dalles High School students, staff and administration should be applauded for boosting the graduation rate an astonishing 14.9 percentage points in one year. The class of 2015 saw 83.2 percent of its students graduate on time.

Helping kids

Uninsured children throughout the Gorge received free medical and dental care by One Community Health as part of national Give Kids a Smile Day on Feb. 14. A nod to the professionals who reached out to help underserved and uninsured youth receive the care they need.

Words of wisdom

Strong Tree Counselling is commended for stepping forward to share ways that people can bridge a yawning political divide, information that is sorely needed to help people cope with polarized rhetoric at the national level. Wise words that we hope will be heeded!

Job well done

Outgoing Municipal Court Judge Thomas Peachey will soon be retiring and should be commended for serving the community with honor, distinction, and compassion over the past six years.

Unique destination

The Neon Sign Museum is taking shape at the corner of Third and Court downtown, and has the potential to be a real tourist draw. Thumbs up for providing a unique place to visit that will promote economic development in town.

Helping the homeless

Volunteers have manned the warming shelter at St. Vincent de Paul for a record number of days to provide the homeless with a place to sleep during an extended cold spell. The facility relies on churches and community members to provide volunteer services and those so dedicated to helping others are much admired.

Turning lives around

Bryan Brandenburg, director of the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities, and Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill are to be lauded for working to turn the lives of inmates around and help them find the resources they need to become productive members of society. A new program at the jail saves taxpayer dollars by reducing the rate of recidivism and helps people overcome addiction and other obstacles that had led them into criminal behavior.

Going extra mile

Corin Parker, music teacher at Chenowith Elementary deserves recognition for going the extra mile to bring enrichment to students through music. She well deserves the Excellence in Elementary Music Education award from the Oregon Music Education Association.

Ease of access

Wasco County’s new website is a great way to provide citizens with expanded access to online services and information, and also aids in economic development. County officials developed the site at a cost of $14,000 to hire a firm that specialized in government projects.

Citizens can now file deeds and apply for a building permits online, among other services. In addition, information is available to businesses interested in relocating to the area and visitors.

Hard work, effort

Manuela Garcia Flores, a 2015 graduate of The Dalles High School, is an example of what can be done with a lot of determination and ambition. Garcia Flores was recently named the Outstanding Student of the Year at the Oregon Statewide Transition Conference, which focuses on helping students with disabilities find work after high school. She is an on-call substitute teacher’s aide for a local Health Start program.

Thumbs Down

Animal neglect

Shame on the Pleasant Ridge owner of a horse that was so weakened from starvation it had to be euthanized. Another horse was removed alive from the property due to the diligence of someone pursuing help from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the animals in distress.

— The Chronicle prints Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down after the end of each month to recognize exemplary acts and encourage change.