Letter to the Editor: Free press essential

To the editor:

I read with interest the Tuesday, Feb. 28, opinion piece, “Are media outlets now the enemy?” Kudos to you for being a media outlet willing to examine this challenge to your motives. Jesse Burkhardt holds that far from being the enemy, the free press is our only defense from dictatorship. RaeLynn Ricarte points to examples of bias in the mainstream media and the widespread distrust of it as proof that the media is indeed the enemy of freedom.

In small markets like these, it’s hard to keep the reporters completely separate from opinion writers. Reporters are expected to keep the news objective while editorials express the writer’s (or editorial board’s) opinions. The best complement I ever received as a journalist was after I wrote a pretty tart opinion piece about an organization I’d been regularly covering. A reader buttonholed me to say that after reading all of those stories I’d written, he had no idea I held the opinions I expressed in my piece. That’s how professional journalism should look.

I’ve seen Ricarte’s opinions leak into news stories she’s written on many occasions. For each example she cites in her piece, there are examples on the right.

The fact that the general public doesn’t trust the media is more a reflection of the effectiveness of a concerted strategy to move American politics to the right by discrediting critical analysis than it is proof that reporters dream up fake news.

The daylight between Fox, et al and mainstream outlets began to open up around the time that Ronald Reagan chucked the Fairness Doctrine which required news outlets to report equally on both sides of controversial issues. I’d guess that coincides with the tanking of the public’s trust in news coverage. Reinstating the Fairness Doctrine might help restore that trust.

Our democracy has been ill-served by the blurring of the lines between news and showbiz. The new administration personifies this phenomenon, and its exclusion and constant maligning of mainstream media should worry anybody who values democracy. That’s the enemy!



The rise of the information age and the end of the Fairness Doctrine make it too easy to find news outlets that stoke our prejudices.

The survival of our democracy requires the participation of an informed electorate, and as Burkhardt points out, a free press is essential to the informed part. Where’s Walter Cronkite when you need him?



Sally Newell

Underwood