Sherman defense claims state berth

BAKER CITY — Call him the Janesofsky Stopper.

In a hardwood battle between Player of the Year winners, Sherman’s Max Martin and Perrydale’s Haylen Janesofsky, Martin proved there is much more to his game than his stout shooting, passing and dribbling skills.

Martin held Janesofsky to one field goal over the final 18 minutes and 42 seconds of regulation, as the No. 1-seeded Huskies used defense and transition baskets to pull away from the Pirates by a 59-35 score Friday in 1A OSAA/U.S. Bank/Les Schwab Tires state semifinal boys’ basketball action in Baker City.

“I think because of the statistics that Max puts up offensively, people don’t realize what a fantastic, gritty defensive player he is,” said Sherman head coach Bill Blevins. “He loves stepping up to the challenge of taking on the other team’s leading scorer and does a great job. He plays with a lot of pride on the defensive end and it showed in a big way today.”

Janesofsky, the Casco League Player of the Year, hit four of his first six shots, his third basket giving the Pirates a 13-11 lead at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter.

He later added a layup to draw his squad to within a 22-21 deficit with 2:42 left in the first half.

After that basket, however, the Huskies turned a one-point lead into a nine-point advantage in a span of 2:14.

Isaiah Coles tallied back-to-back layups on assists from Jacob Justesen, Justesen then added a steal and a layup, and then Treve Martin made it a 30-21 Sherman lead at the half after a paint shot.

The third quarter was a carbon copy of how the second quarter finished, with the Huskies using an 11-0 spurt in the opening 5:41, nine of those points coming on shots in the paint or layups.

Sherman ended up posting a 12-6 margin in the third to go out in front, 42-27, with one quarter left to play.

“We came out a little slow. It took us a little while to get going,” Fields said. “That has happened to us more than once this season. We start off slow and then we really pick it up on offense and defense in the second half. We always have that mindset of putting the pressure back on them and it allows us to finish teams off.”

After hitting a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers, the Pirates had a 8-2 spurt covering three-minutes of the final period, the last field goal coming from Janesofsky, inching Perrydale to a 51-35 deficit with 2:57 left.

That was as close as the Pirates would get.

Coles had a layup, Fields threw down a slam dunk, Keenan Coles followed with a hook shot and Makoa Whitaker retrieved a pass from Luke Martin and sank a baseline jumper with 41 seconds remaining for the last Husky field goal.

Sherman connected on 24 of 56 from the floor, 2 of 11 from 3-point territory, and made 9 of 16 free throws.

Max Martin notched his second straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Justesen scored 12 points and tacked on five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Treve Martin hit for nine points on 3 of 8 shooting, Fields chipped in six points and four boards, and Isaiah Coles pulled down six rebounds to go with his 17 points.



On a team with capable scoring threats, Martin took a step back and focused on blanketing Janesofsky, his team’s leading scorer.

In the second half, the Pirate senior shot 1 of 3 from the floor, pulled down one rebound, had one assist and a turnover.

“That’s exactly what I said from the start. I just want to stop him,” Martin said. “It was really just heart. I knew if I wanted to do it, it would come down to heart. Heart, defense and a desire to play. I just want to win, plain and simple. I want to win. If that’s what I got to do, stop somebody else from scoring, I am going to do it for the team.”

Dustin Silver contributed eight points, Jacob Pope poured in six, and Cooper Butler added five points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pirates, who made 14 of 41 shots, 4 of 11 3-pointers, and added a 3 for 4 split from the line.

With a chance to secure a second consecutive title, Fields said Sherman will come out focused and ready to play hard for 32 minutes.

Getting back to the championship game is not an easy feat for any club, especially one that has had a target on its back since the start of the season.

“For everybody, this is a huge privilege,” Fields said.

“Everybody has worked their butt off to get to where we are right now. Since last season, everyone has been showing up, doing what they are supposed to do and doing the right things. We got a great group of guys here and we are very fortunate to be where we are sitting at right now.”