Charges brought in death of horse

Shirley Wallace, 39, of 4943 Pleasant Ridge Road, was arraigned Monday morning in Wasco County Circuit Court on two counts of animal neglect stemming from the death of one horse and near starvation of another.

She was charged with first-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal neglect.

First-degree animal neglect is failure to provide care that results in injury or death, and is a Class A misdemeanor. It carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $6,250 fine.

Second-degree animal neglect is failure to provide minimum care for an animal and is a Class B misdemeanor. It carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Wallace told Circuit Court Judge Karen Ostrye that she did not have a job and a public defender was appointed to represent her.

Wallace has until March 17 to turn herself in to the regional jail to be cited and released.

She will appear again in court on April 10 for a status check.

Wasco County Chief Deputy District Attorney Leslie Wolf asked that a condition be placed on Wallace that she not have care of any animals.

The condition of the two horses in Wallace’s care was brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office Feb. 19. One horse was so weakened from starvation that it was lying down and couldn’t get up despite hours of effort by a deputy and others to help it stand. It was euthanized by a veterinarian several hours later.

Another horse was surrendered by Wallace to an equine rescue organization out of Troutdale. Both horses were at least several hundred pounds underweight.

A Wasco County-based volunteer with the horse rescue, Sound Equine Options, said the people at the property gave conflicting accounts of who owned the horses, and claimed they didn’t know the horses’ names and didn’t know anything about them.

Wallace’s Facebook page has photos of her riding the horse that was euthanized, according to the local volunteer.

The horse was euthanized by injection, meaning it had to be buried within 24 hours so predators do not get sickened by the poison used to kill the horse.

Late on Sunday, Feb. 19, Wallace posted on Facebook asking for help to bury the horse, without disclosing how it died. She indicated at one point she found someone to help. The post has since been deleted.

Kim Mosiman, executive director of Sound Equine Options, said the horse, which they named Miles, is “doing great.” She guessed that he’s gained about 50 pounds and is now allowed to eat as much as he wants after being slowly reintroduced to food for the first 10 days.

“Day three he had kind of a little bout of colic and they had to give him a little bit of medication but the next day he was back up and doing well and looking for his food,” she said.

She was surprised that he gained weight as early as he did.

Typically, food is reintroduced so slowly no change is visible. “He perked up. We had to get that food and hay in there before he wanted to turn and bite it out of your hand. He’s hungry.”

As starved horses regain their health, their body’s first priority is restoring internal organs to health, and then the body adds weight.

She said Miles, who is in his prime at 10 years old, shows signs that he’s had training. “He loads up in the trailer, and he halters and leads and picks up his feet.”

They will not have him do any training yet, since his energy needs to be focused on regaining weight. He’s a curious and social horse, she said.

“He’s paired up with another foster horse and they’re pretty attached at the hip.”