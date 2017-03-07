Crosstalk: Looking back at Trump’s speech

By most accounts, President Donald Trump's address to Congress was remarkably “presidential,” a relief to those tired of our president lashing out at his opponents or, from the Republican view, tweeting “off message.”

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,” the president said after condemning hate crimes and acknowledging Black History Month. “While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms.”

There are plenty of statements that, on the face of it, I find myself able to agree with. “For too long, we've watched our middle class shrink as we've exported our jobs and wealth to foreign countries. We've financed and built one global project after another, but ignored the fates of our children in the inner cities of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and so many other places throughout our land,” he said. Even Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders can't argue with that.

He also outlined, in broad terms, some of the actions he has already begun. “We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job-crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every government agency. And we’re imposing a new rule which mandates that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated,” he said. He spoke of “draining the swamp” and instituting a federal hiring freeze.

Later in the speech, after touching on immigration, trade, terrorism and other issues, the president noted that he would seek a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure rebuilding in the United States.

“To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital — creating millions of new jobs,” he said. “This effort will be guided by two core principles: buy American and hire American.”

I bring these things together – shrinking government, deregulation and increased spending – because they together represent my biggest concern regarding the Republican methodology and path forward.

Does “smaller government” mean cutting out unnecessary fat and increasing efficiency (something I support) or simply consolidation of power in Congress and the presidency, without even the check of professional agency staff?

Will reduction of staff and regulations – including financial oversight – result in a “private public partnership” rebuilding our infrastructure to the benefit of all Americans or a massive public funding of the private sector?

Being a pessimist, I suspect the later.

We just saw this following the 2008 financial crisis: Banks and Wall Street are doing fine, thanks to the American taxpayer, but small businesses and the middle class struggle to obtain loans.

This can be seen even here in The Dalles, where successful businesses risk closure because the owners, wishing to sell and retire, can't find a buyer willing to dedicate the hours needed to keep the business going – and when they do, those prospective buyers simply cannot get funding.

The loss of a successful business or service because of a lack of financial support is a real tragedy in a community where opportunity is limited.

In the course of his address, Trump said, “Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing and hope.”

I'd like to think so; anyone would, but I'm not holding my breath.

— Mark Gibson