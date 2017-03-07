Crosstalk: Looking back at Trump’s speech

By most accounts, President Donald Trump's address to Congress was remarkably “presidential,” a relief to those tired of our president lashing out at his opponents or, from the Republican view, tweeting “off message.”
“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,” the president said after condemning hate crimes and acknowledging Black History Month. “While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms.”
There are plenty of statements that, on the face of it, I find myself able to agree with. “For too long, we've watched our middle class shrink as we've exported our jobs and wealth to foreign countries. We've financed and built one global project after another, but ignored the fates of our children in the inner cities of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and so many other places throughout our land,” he said. Even Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders can't argue with that.
He also outlined, in broad terms, some of the actions he has already begun. “We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job-crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every government agency. And we’re imposing a new rule which mandates that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated,” he said. He spoke of “draining the swamp” and instituting a federal hiring freeze.
Later in the speech, after touching on immigration, trade, terrorism and other issues, the president noted that he would seek a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure rebuilding in the United States.
“To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital — creating millions of new jobs,” he said. “This effort will be guided by two core principles: buy American and hire American.”
I bring these things together – shrinking government, deregulation and increased spending – because they together represent my biggest concern regarding the Republican methodology and path forward.
Does “smaller government” mean cutting out unnecessary fat and increasing efficiency (something I support) or simply consolidation of power in Congress and the presidency, without even the check of professional agency staff?
Will reduction of staff and regulations – including financial oversight – result in a “private public partnership” rebuilding our infrastructure to the benefit of all Americans or a massive public funding of the private sector?
Being a pessimist, I suspect the later.
We just saw this following the 2008 financial crisis: Banks and Wall Street are doing fine, thanks to the American taxpayer, but small businesses and the middle class struggle to obtain loans.
This can be seen even here in The Dalles, where successful businesses risk closure because the owners, wishing to sell and retire, can't find a buyer willing to dedicate the hours needed to keep the business going – and when they do, those prospective buyers simply cannot get funding.
The loss of a successful business or service because of a lack of financial support is a real tragedy in a community where opportunity is limited.
In the course of his address, Trump said, “Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing and hope.”
I'd like to think so; anyone would, but I'm not holding my breath.
— Mark Gibson
An historical event occurred during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress last week — and that moment clearly demonstrated the high level of disrespect Democrats have for true American values and the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms.
It seems like it was too much effort for a block of Democrats to remain on their feet during sustained applause for Carryn Owens, the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, who recently lost his life during a raid in Yemen.
When Carryn stood after being saluted by Trump, she broke into tears when the chamber erupted into one of the longest sustained ovations ever given at essentially a State of the Union speech.
“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” said Trump. “Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom – we must never forget him.”
Congressional Republicans and spectators thundered thanks to Owens for the ultimate sacrifice made by her husband for his country. Those in the chamber who understood patriotism, honor and duty took advantage of the opportunity to pay their respects to the grieving widow.
There are contested reports that some Democrats did not stand at all as a second round of applause continued for about two minutes. What is clear from video footage is that, even by the most charitable accounts, several top ranking Democrats stood for no more than 30 seconds before sitting down to resume their sulking. Absolutely shocking and unequivocally disgusting.
America’s military families are the backbone of this nation. Those who lose someone to war are to be honored above all others. After Trump’s speech ended, a host of liberals took disrespect of Owens even further.
Political commentatorBill Maher said: “I wish Carryn Owens hadn’t allowed herself to be used as his prop like that. And I don’t see any great courage there. Where is the courage?”
Trump’s speech was beautiful because it celebrated America. His was a vision that put our citizens first, promised to restore jobs and instill sanity in the way government does business.
“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” Trump said.
Just moments before Trump introduced Owens, Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader, childishly gave the president a “thumbs down” when he talked of repealing and replacing Obamacare because of its skyrocketing premiums.
She and a cadre of women dressed in white to reflect the suffrage movement, pouted and showed contempt for the president during his entire speech, even when he spoke of the need to spur economic development.
During the evening, Democrats actually hissed at the president after he announced plans to create an office to assist victims of illegal immigrant crime. Really? Do they have no compassion for the innocent who have died at the hands of criminals flouting our laws?
Democrats also fake coughed when Trump said that he had begun to “drain the swamp” of government corruption. Surely, even liberals don’t support unethical behavior on the taxpayers’ dime?
By vowing to resist and persist in their opposition to every move Trump makes, Democrats seem willing to disrespect everything America is founded upon. Can anything good come from people who treat others with such contempt? Liberals would do well to remember the Golden Rule.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
