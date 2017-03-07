Letter to the Editor: Long winter is over!

To the editor:

Hopefully, our long rough winter is now over! We have many people to be thankful for. Those who plowed snow, those of you who picked up the garbage as soon as it was possible, those who delivered our mail and all the “good neighbors” who cleared walks.

But I have not seen a “thank you” to those who have delivered our papers!

I was lucky enough to get mine every day and want to thank the carrier. Many of the carriers deliver by car or walk their routes. I know that it could not have been easy for many of them.

So, I extend a “thank you” to mine and the rest of these people and hope that you remember them with a tip from time to time for their good job.

Sharon Norris

The Dalles