Letter to the Editor: Respect owed judges

To the editor:

In her editorial on February 7, RaeLynn Ricarte said “Make no mistake about it, the protests mounted by Democrats — and legal ruling by Judge James L. Robart of Seattle — have all been orchestrated to delegitimize Trump and stir up public dissent.”

By not citing any proof whatsoever, Ricarte is attempting through bare assertion to delegitimize the judicial branch of the government.

Judge Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, told Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, that an attack on brothers and sisters of the robe is an attack on all judges. Judge Gorsuch called attacks on independent judges disheartening and demoralizing as confirmed by Ron Bonjean, who is leading communications for Judge Gorsuch during his confirmation, and Senator Sasse.



The judiciary branch of our government should always be respected.

Mike Wacker

The Dalles