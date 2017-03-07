Letter to the Editor: Walden owes answers

To the editor:

Greg Walden has introduced health care legislation to preserve the pre-existing condition protections of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare), but his Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act is contingent on the full repeal of the ACA. Mr. Walden's piecemeal legislative effort is clear evidence that the Republicans have no comprehensive and economically feasible replacement for the ACA.

To propose protection for one popular aspect of the ACA is to pander to his District 2 constituency while winking at the insurance industry which has seen record profits under the ACA, www.consumeraffairs.com/news/health-insurance-industry-rakes-in-billions-while-blaming-obamacare-for-losses-110116.html

Good feasible ideas for comprehensive health care are not hard to come by. There is a panoply of good health care in current use in nearly every Western democracy except the U.S. Why is this country spending twice the OECD average per capita for health care while still below average for doctors, hospital beds and life expectancy? (www.kff.org/slideshow/health-spending-in-the-u-s-as-compared-to-other-countries-slide-show).

Mr. Walden has an impressive grasp of the issues but he too often employs it in masterful equivocation when speaking to his constituents.

He owes the people of the Second District clear, concise and honest answers.

Mike Ballinger

The Dalles