For the Record for Mar. 7

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 7, 2017

Hospital Admissions

None authorized

Hospital Dismissals

March 6: Kathy Fritts, Grass Valley; John Gilhousen, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 5, 5:28 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84, exit 83. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck a reflector. A report was taken.

March 6, 3:50 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of Mt. Hood Street. A vehicle attempted to turn into the skate park, hitting an oncoming car. The driver at fault was cited, and the other car had to be towed.

March 6, 4:20 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash, West Seventh and Myrtle. A driver rear-ended another vehicle.

Wasco County

March 4, 3:29 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Wamic. One vehicle struck another as it drifted into the opposite lane of travel. One driver fled prior to deputy arrival and one victim was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 4, 5:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of East 12th Street on a burn compliant. Upon arrival, a vacant lot was found with a burn pile being tended to by a neighbor. Subject was counseled on the burning regulations but could continue to burn until this pile was out.

March 4, 7:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of West 9th Street on a report of large flames in the area. A residence was found with a small camp fire pit. The fire was being used as a cooking fire and no problem was found.

March 4 – 8:42 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street on a report of a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene first and advised there was no fire.

March 4, 9:21 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a smoke detector activation. Investigation determined that the alarms had malfunctioned and there was no problem.

March 6, 1:31 a.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to a report of a loud explosion in the 900 block of Irvine Street with flames seen by callers. Firefighters found male individuals with an unauthorized open burning of garbage outside and apparently, some type of paint can or something similar exploded. Individuals were advised to put out fire with garden hose, which they did. Crew then returned to quarters.

March 6, 7:58 p.m. – MCFR dispatched due to reported oven fire in the 3000 block of West 10th Street. Unit responded and found a spatula that had partially melted in the stove, but there was no visible fire or smoke and oven was turned off. Crew returned to quarters.

Personnel also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, eight on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Amelia Mae Hinch, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the high school Friday afternoon after administrative staff reported they had a student in custody for possession of marijuana. The female was cited for the offense and released to the school.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid alcohol.

David James Jacobsen, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

David James Sendejas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Jacob David Wilson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of parole violation.

Geoffrey Jay Poteete, 30, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on the Interstate 84, exit 82 overpass and is accused of probation violation.

A burglary report was taken Saturday morning from the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

A death report was taken Saturday morning from the 900 block of Court Street.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 2500 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday morning from the 1400 block of West 6th Street.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday morning from the 3800 block of West 10th Street.

An assault report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.

Police responded to the hospital Saturday evening after staff reported a patient was in the emergency room after accidentally shooting himself. The shooting took place in the 3300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller requested a welfare check on her grandchildren. Contact was made with the children who appeared to be fine. An altercation with the children’s mother and another male suspect took place but no crime was committed. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported she struck a cat. The cat was deceased upon arrival and was disposed of. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his phone was stolen.

Harry Max Bullock, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A caller in the 600 block of East 17th Street reported Monday morning someone stole four tires from their driveway the night before.

A caller from the 1000 block of Webber Street reported Monday morning a woman was the victim of elder abuse and possible financial exploitation by her daughter. Total theft from the woman’s trust exceeded $5,000. Report taken.

Officers posted no 72-hour vacate signs on transient camps Monday morning off West Second Street in city limits. Two transients were notified they were trespassed, and two other camps were also posted.

A caller in the 3300 block of West Sixth Street reported Monday morning a person tried to buy a gun and was denied because of a misdemeanor conviction. The suspect lives out of the area.

A caller in the 900 block of West Eighth Place reported being ripped off on eBay for $271 for a cell phone. A tracking number showed it was being delivered, but it never arrived. The caller said he cannot file a case with eBay because of the fake tracking number.

A report was taken for identity theft Monday morning from the 1200 block of East Ninth Street.

A broken window was reported Monday morning in a building in the 600 block of East Second Street.

A caller in the 1900 block of West Second Street asked for assistance trespassing a person in a camp by the property. The campsite appeared to belong to a man currently in jail.

A man came to the police station expressing suicidal thoughts Monday afternoon. An officer took him to the hospital for treatment and assisted him with his paperwork.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 32, The Dalles, was arrested in municipal court Monday afternoon on warrants for parole violation and contempt of court.

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 51, The Dalles, was arrested at West Sixth and Pomona and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Monday evening a customer bought in a package over the weekend to mail and it has marijuana in it. They asked that police come retrieve package. Report taken.

A caller in the 1000 block of West Sixth reported a patron was using fake ID. The suspect was cited and released for misrepresentation of age.

A caller reported Monday evening a person posted a suicide note on Facebook, and the person had attempted suicide earlier by attempting to jump off a bridge. Police were able to find him at the docks through tracing his cell phone signal. Officers told them they did not want to leave him alone and he agreed to be accept a ride to his mother’s house.

A caller in the 900 block of East 18th Street reported early Tuesday finding his mother deceased. Funeral home notified.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, March 3

Mega Millions – 14-26-39-48-51; Mega: 9; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-9-4-8; 4 p.m. 0-1-9-4; 7 p.m. 0-2-7-3; 10 p.m. 8-7-1-4

Lucky Lines – 4-5-10-14-17-22-27-31

Saturday, March 4

Powerball – 2-18-19-22-63; Powerball: 19; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 1-19-38-39-45-48

Win for Life – 11-30-34-62

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-4-6-9; 4 p.m. 4-5-7-3; 7 p.m. 7-2-1-0; 10 p.m. 4-6-7-1

Lucky Lines – 3-5-11-13-17-21-25-29

Sunday, March 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-3-2-0; 4 p.m. 1-3-1-4; 7 p.m. 3-3-6-6; 10 p.m. 9-9-1-7

Lucky Lines – 4-7-9-14-17-23-28-32

Monday, March 6

Lucky Lines – 4, 8, 11, 15, 20, 21, 27, 29

Megabucks – 32, 34, 45, 36, 39, 41

Win for Life – 13, 49, 64, 70

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 6, 0, 9, 8; 4 p.m., 1, 7, 5, 9; 7 p.m., 4, 0, 7, 3; 10 p.m., 1, 3, 9, 8

Washington

Friday, March 3

Match 4 – 1-16-21-24

Daily Game – 6-0-3

Saturday, March 4

Lotto – 2-26-28-32-39-44

Hit 5 – 5-6-7-20-30

Match 4 – 6-10-14-18

Daily Game – 9-4-9

Sunday, March 5

Match 4 – 10-12-16-22

Daily Game – 4-9-1

Monday, March 6

Lotto -- 06-23-24-30-32-36

Hit 5 -- 02-08-10-28-36

Match 4 -- 07-09-14-18

Daily Game -- 06-00-09

Daily Keno -- 09-10-16-18-19-23-24-27-37-40-43-46-52-54-68-70-74-76-77-80