Shots fired from vehicle

A 19-year-old The Dalles man was jailed early Friday and is accused of firing a weapon multiple times from a car as he drove around on the west side of town late Thursday night.

Adrian Santiago Graves was jailed on charges of unlawful possession/concealment of firearms, two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft and harassment.

Usually reports of “shots fired” end up being either a car backfiring or fireworks, or someone shooting in the country, where it’s legal.

But officers knew this was different when, just seconds after the first “shots fired” call came in around 11 p.m. Thursday at West Seventh and Chenowith Loop, another caller reported hearing four or five shots, said the The Dalles Police officer that responded.

“By that time, we knew it was pretty serious,” the officer said.



The officer responded quickly from the east end of town.

By the time the officer pulled off the interstate at Exit 82, by the Westside 76 Station, they had reports that a silver car was heading west on Old Highway 30.

The officer headed there, close behind a Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy. They didn’t get too far down the road, close to the Pinewood Mobile Manor, when they came upon a silver Mustang stopped in the eastbound lane, on a blind corner, with its driver’s door open and trunk open. Probable cause was developed and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle where evidence of the crimes was recovered. A rifle, bullets, and a stolen handgun were located in the car.

The gun had been reported stolen in 2016 during a car prowl in the 1000 block of East 14th Street.

The two passengers in the car were questioned and released.

Other city and county law officers quickly scoured the west end of town where shots were reported, looking for evidence.

“One of the officers actually found an indent in the asphalt where the first shot was reported,” Lick said. It appeared as if the bullet may have ricocheted over to the other side of the road, where the same officer found it.

That night, one bullet and eight or nine shell casings were found by police officers.