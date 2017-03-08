Board filing deadline nears

Candidates seeking election to the governing board of Columbia Gorge Community College must file by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

Four positions will be up for election on May 16, all representing Wasco County.

Positions are for Zones 1, 2, 5 and 7, which encompass the college’s service area within Wasco County, excluding the southwestern corner.

All seats have four-year terms and are open to anyone age 18 or older residing within the college district.

The college board also has three Hood River County representatives, but none of those positions are up for election this year.

Community members interested in serving on the college board must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the Elections Department of Wasco County, located in the county courthouse.

Under state law, the board provides community college services, establishes and administers college policies, and acts as a general agent of the state in carrying out the will of the district in the matter of public education.

Specific duties are to select a president and support that individual in the discharge of official duties, set salaries of the president and administrative personnel, develop and act upon college policy, monitor and evaluate reports from the regarding the college district’s educational program and financial status, assist in presenting college needs and progress to the public, exercise the board’s authority in providing college funding, and perform other duties as required by state law.

The college board must conduct all its business in regular or special meetings, which must become a matter of record.

For more information, visit the county website, www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/clerk/current_election_may_2017.php or www.cgcc.edu.