Case surprises county

Wasco County Commissioners said they learned last week that the county had been involved in an Oregon Court of Appeals case since 2013 that they knew nothing about.

The case, ruled on March 1, was brought by Ken Thomas, who owns forest land next to the property that hosts the annual “What the Festival” music event near Dufur.

Brad Timmons, legal counsel for the county, said, “Timmons Law was not aware of the existence of the Oregon Court of Appeals case Thomas v. Wasco County until we learned about the court’s decision on Thursday, March 2, 2017. We will not comment further until after we have an opportunity to review this matter with the Wasco County Commissioners.”

A closed-door session with the commissioners and their attorneys is set for this Friday at 1 p.m.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley served as the county’s legal counsel until November 2014. Timmons took over that duty in January 2015.

Nisley had resigned his longtime post as county counsel after an acrimonious period with the county commission —which included an unsuccessful run by his wife to unseat Commissioner Rod Runyon — saying it was time to “move on.”

Nisley is still listed as the county’s attorney of record in the case, and court records indicate he received multiple notices — either electronically or via First Class mail — about the lengthy case.

Nisley gave an interview to the Chronicle last week, then retracted those comments. He later gave additional comments that are used in this story.

In the appeals case, Thomas challenged the county commission’s approval of an outdoor mass gathering permit, saying a road and other structures that were built for the festival were not properly permitted and should not have been allowed.

Thomas asked the Wasco County Circuit Court to review the commissioners’ decision granting the gathering permit. When the circuit court first upheld the commission on review, and then ruled it lacked jurisdiction to determine if the county should require permits for permanent structures built on festival property, Thomas appealed both matters to the court of appeals.

The appeals court upheld the circuit court’s first decision, and reversed the second, sending it back to the lower court. (See related story)

Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege said last Friday, “The first I heard about [the appeal] honestly was yesterday. We received word we lost because we didn’t defend it.”

Hege said, “I’m sure we would’ve provided defense had we known about it, but we didn’t know about it.” Nisley told the Chronicle that he did notify a commissioner about the appeal. “It wasn’t like an on the record thing like in a county commissioner meeting, it was just kind of in passing,” he said.

“It was in the hallway. I don’t remember who I told, I think it was Hege,” Nisley recounted. “I think my recollection was ‘[Thomas’ attorney Peter] Livingston filed an appeal and Stoel Rives [the lawyers for What the Festival] will handle that.’”

Hege said, “I don’t remember that conversation with Eric. I just don’t recall it. It certainly wouldn’t be the way I would hope we’d be notified. I don’t know, I’m not our lawyer and I don’t even play one on TV, so I would be a bad person to tell legal stuff to.”

In terms of whether he ever notified Timmons that the appeals case existed, Nisley’s told the Chronicle that on March 24, 2016, he forwarded an email he received on the appeals case to Kristen Campbell, the Timmons firm attorney who handles county matters.

The email said an attorney for What the Festival had been granted a one-year status as out-of-state counsel on the case, and was overdue for renewing it.

Hege said he heard that the owner of What the Festival, Glen Boyd, was “primarily defending the issue because it was primarily related to things they were trying to do. But obviously we would’ve wanted to be involved.”

Nisley said Tuesday, “Consistent with my understanding of Wasco County's longstanding policy, I did not make any appearance at the court of appeals in this matter. For example in the matter of the county ordering the euthanization of Denali the dog, the county made no appearance in the court of appeals or the Supreme Court. The sponsors of the festival retained one of the top law firms in the state (Stoel Rives) to advance the issues pertinent in the decision made by the county. The county commissioner’s decision was upheld by the court of appeals because they did a really good job making their decision.”

Hege was asked if notifications of ongoing matters in the appeal were sent to the county. He said, “Somebody must’ve been notified, and it wasn’t Scott Hege.”

In all, over 70 documents were sent to the attorneys of record for the various parties during the course of the appeal, according to the Appeals Court. Of those, at least 11 came since Nisley resigned as county counsel in late 2014. At least two filings from the case were mailed to Nisley at the courthouse, on April 7, 2016, and on June 6, 2016, according to Phil Lemman, a spokesperson for the Court of Appeals.

The one in April included a “certificate of service,” which means the sender got confirmation that the recipient received it, Lemman said.

On Monday, when told that the court of appeals showed he had received several notices in 2016 about the appeal, Nisley said, “I probably did but I would need to look through our logs.”